Drug cartel foot-soldier loses freedom as meth ring closes

Vincent Peter Charles Borg's role in Sydney to Mackay drug ring has been revealed.

Vincent Peter Charles Borg's role in Sydney to Mackay drug ring has been revealed. Facebook

A DRUG cartel foot-soldier has lost his freedom after making a $4000 decision to carry drugs and tainted cash on flights for a methamphetamine business operating between Mackay, Brisbane and Sydney.

Vincent Peter Charles Borg faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The offending related to a two-state drug cartel that routinely shipped massive amounts of methamphetamine and millions of dollars across the Queensland-NSW border.

Borg is one of multiple participants alleged to have taken part, with the accused ringleaders - one a Mackay man and others from Sydney and Brisbane - yet to finish their court processes.

The 45-year-old Borg was busted following a police operation in February last year when he unwittingly traded $300,000 in cash for what he thought was a large cache of ice to an undercover officer at a property 40km outside of Mackay.

After making the swap, he headed towards a nearby house with the drugs - which were fake.

However, he realised he was under police surveillance so he grabbed an all-terrain vehicle and tried to flee the scene, ripping up the bags of faux meth as he made his escape.

Cops found him a short while later hiding under bushes in a gully surrounded by torn apart bags of white powder.

The court heard Borg made two delivery runs to Brisbane in the 15 months before his arrest.

On October 26, 2016 he transported $200,000 to a Brisbane restaurateur on a flight from Mackay to the city.

That cash delivery was payment made on behalf of the Mackay ringleader for a wholesale drug debt.

Borg did not take anything back to the regional city on his return flight. He was paid around $2000 and had his travel costs reimbursed.

On January 9, 2017, Borg again flew to Brisbane with $200,000 in his luggage that was given to the same Brisbane restaurant owner.

This time he returned to Mackay with 2kg of meth in his bags.

He buried the drugs at a hidden location from where they were to be collected.

He received a further $2000 and had his costs paid.

During Thursday's sentencing, the court was told Borg was a minor player in the cartel, which transported methamphetamine from Sydney for distribution around Brisbane and Mackay.

"You were not very far up the ladder in this operation but you did engage in substantial transactions," Justice Glenn Martin told Borg, noting the defendant made just $4000.

"You were merely a courier - not a decision-maker. You were given a job and you did it.

"These transactions were undertaken for personal gain and each is of roughly the same criminality as each concerns large quantities cash and drugs or both.

In sentencing Borg to seven years and six months in jail, Justice Martin took into account his early guilty plea, the fact that he was caring for elderly parents, his drug addiction and minor criminal history.

Borg will be eligible to apply for parole in November, 2021 after serving two years and three months in prison. - NewsRegional