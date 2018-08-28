Why this Caloundra man has the 'best office in the world'

JETTING OFF: Caloundra chief pilot Damiem Wills of GoFly Aviation with a Slingshot Two aircraft ready to take it for a spin.

JETTING OFF: Caloundra chief pilot Damiem Wills of GoFly Aviation with a Slingshot Two aircraft ready to take it for a spin. Patrick Woods

CALOUNDRA'S GoFly Aviation School has a new high-tech toy in their hands.

A new Sling 2 trainer has joined the school's fleet, bringing with it the latest instrumentation systems, full auto pilot and navigation tools.

It will attract budding pilots from abroad and customers just hoping to achieve a "childhood dream".

GoFly chief pilot Damien Wills said he was often told he had the best office in the world.

Chief pilot Damiem Wills of GoFly Aviation with a Slingshot Two aircraft. Patrick Woods

He said flying over the Pumicestone Passage with Sunshine Coast scenery in his sights was sure to be envied.

"We do get quite a few students from Hong Kong come over just for fun. They see how stunning it is here," Mr Wills said.

"On a nice day everyone just goes 'wow'. The water is turquoise aqua, just like a tropical island.

"The Sling's cockpit has incredible visibility and all the modern technology at your fingertips. It really is a joy to fly."

Capable of hitting 200km/h the Sling will replace an older version of the model.

Mr Wills started GoFly in Caboolture but moved to Caloundra to take advantage of the surroundings.

Chief pilot Damiem Wills of GoFly Aviation with a Slingshot Two aircraft. Patrick Woods

One third of his clients are based in Brisbane.

"Learning to fly can be a challenge," he said.

"It's not like driving a car but once you get it, you get it.

"You see most students come in first and they're pretty nervous. But after three weeks they get it.

"Within six months they have their licence and can take other people up."

Another section of the GoFly Aviation team is the Sunjet Simulators Boeing 737 Jet.

Owner by Patrick Hanna, the simulator is used to train pilots, particularly those about to be tested for airline jobs, and for fun.

Patrick Hanna owner of the Boeing 737 Jet simulator now based at GoFly Aviation, Caloundra. Patrick Woods

"The youngest kid I've had was five on dad's lap, the oldest was 92 fulfilling a bucket list," Mr Hanna said.

"Lots of people are curious to know what it's like.

"And the good old days of sitting in on a flight deck are long gone.

"It's a fixed based system so there is no movement. The graphics fill the illusion of movement.

"But all the basics of flying are there; maintaining level altitude and smooth turning.

"The experience it gives pilots is invaluable, worth the weight in gold, especially if it gets them hired."