Why such a big gap? More than $20m not spent
MORE than $20m has been left unspent this financial year by Coffs Harbour City Council.
These funds will need to be carried forward into the next financial year.
A report on these 'revotes' is up for consideration at this week's Council meeting.
The report indicates that a number of unexpected loans in addition to the impacts of COVID-19 have contributed to the situation.
But Councillor Sally Townley says it's a worrying trend that has repeated itself over the years.
"It is an extraordinary amount to miss by, and last year it was a similar amount," Dr Townley said.
"It begs the question: why is there such a big gap between the financial plan and the actual expenditure outcome."
The total revote figure of $22,331,793.00 includes $20.01m in capital works.
The report outlines a number of 'substantial projects' responsible for the build up of unspent funds:
- Enterprise Park Land Development works, $3.7m
- Cultural and Civic Space project, $3.5M
- Water and Sewer solar PV systems, $2.4M
- Special Rate Variation infrastructure works, $1.8M
- Woolgoolga Beach Reserve works, $1.5M
- Flood Mitigation upgrades, $1.0M
Other matters up for consideration at the Council meeting on Thursday:
Patrol trial reveals Jetty Beach potential
Will it be another tie for Deputy Mayor?