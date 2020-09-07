Menu
Under spending on a number of major projects has contributed to the $22m in 'revotes' which need to be moved into next year's budget.
Council News

Why such a big gap? More than $20m not spent

Janine Watson
7th Sep 2020 5:30 PM
MORE than $20m has been left unspent this financial year by Coffs Harbour City Council.

These funds will need to be carried forward into the next financial year.

A report on these 'revotes' is up for consideration at this week's Council meeting.

The report indicates that a number of unexpected loans in addition to the impacts of COVID-19 have contributed to the situation.

But Councillor Sally Townley says it's a worrying trend that has repeated itself over the years.

"It is an extraordinary amount to miss by, and last year it was a similar amount," Dr Townley said.

"It begs the question: why is there such a big gap between the financial plan and the actual expenditure outcome."

The total revote figure of $22,331,793.00 includes $20.01m in capital works.

The site of the proposed Airport Enterprise Park.
The report outlines a number of 'substantial projects' responsible for the build up of unspent funds:

- Enterprise Park Land Development works, $3.7m

- Cultural and Civic Space project, $3.5M

- Water and Sewer solar PV systems, $2.4M

- Special Rate Variation infrastructure works, $1.8M

- Woolgoolga Beach Reserve works, $1.5M

- Flood Mitigation upgrades, $1.0M

 

Other matters up for consideration at the Council meeting on Thursday:

coffs harbour airport enterprise park coffs harbour city council budget cultural and civic space local government nsw
Coffs Coast Advocate

