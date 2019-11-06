Green lights up in Shield clash

QUEENSLAND have been left to rue what might have been after a fighting century from Cameron Green helped Western Australia force a draw on day four at the Gabba.

The Bulls looked certain of victory when Cameron Gannon removed Hilton Cartwright and Josh Phillipe in successive deliveries to reduce the visitors to 7-53 before Green flipped the script with an unbeaten 121 featuring 13 boundaries and three sixes.

Green brought up his second 50 of the match from just 91 deliveries as he and nightwatchman Matthew Kelly (46 from 180) combined for a 115-run stand after lunch on Tuesday with Queensland's pace attack struggling to match their day-three heroics.

Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne removed Kelly in the 78th over to stem the bleeding but Green remained unfazed, posting another 50-run stand with Jhye Richardson (21) before scrambling three runs from an overthrow to bring up triple figures.

Both sides eventually conceded with 20 overs remaining and Western Australia leading by 167 with Bulls skipper Usman Khawaja paying tribute to the young all rounder.

Cameron Green pulled off the miracle!

"It was actually a good game, we threw everything we had at them and we were so close to cracking that game open but Greeny batted beautifully both innings," he said.

"He pretty much saved the game for them this time around so credit where credit's due.

"His defence was beautiful, he played attacking shots, he did everything right for a young fella. I met him a while ago at the NCC a few years back when he was even younger, so he's obviously got a lot of talent."

A "chuffed" Green downplayed his batting heroics after the draw but conceded he was relieved to make his hundred after being stranded on 87 in the first innings.

"I hadn't really got close to scoring a hundred in Shield before this game, to get so close was a pretty weird feeling so I thought I probably would'nt get a chance to get close for a while," Green said.

WA skipper Shaun Marsh was equally impressed and tipped bigger things for his teammate.

"(We) were looking pretty dead and buried for a while there but how our bowlers fought over the next four hours was unbelievable for us to come away with the draw," Marsh said.

"To do what (Green)'s done in this game was unbelievable - he's a great young kid and he's certainly got a great future not only for WA but for Australia."

The result saw WA leapfrog Tasmania into second behind NSW with Queensland currently sitting fourth on the Shield ladder with one win, one draw and one loss.