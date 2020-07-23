Celebrity vet comes to Lismore to film TV episode

ACTION: Amanda Keller and Dr Chris Brown plus the rest of The Living Room team have teamed up to renovate Animal Rights and Rescue shelter in South Lismore.

AVID Northern Rivers television watchers might recognise a familiar sight on Friday night with this week's The Living Room episode filmed in Lismore.

The popular lifestyle show will be renovating the Animal Rights and Rescue shelter in South Lismore, which is celebrating 25 years.

Member of The Living Room team and vet, Dr Chris Brown, said this episode was "incredibly fulfilling".

"I think it's a cause close to a lot of people's hearts, there's huge concern at the moment, for how the animal side of our community has handled the past few months … rescue dogs do it tough at the best of times and obviously it's even harder now," he said.

"This is something we really wanted to do and it took a real team effort to go in there and make a difference and this was one of the incredibly fulfilling ones."

The no-kill shelter, which helps vulnerable animals, relies heavily on public donations had been through hard times during COVID-19 as donations dried up.

DOGGO: The upcoming episode of the Living Room was filmed in Lismore.

Dr Chris said pets had been vital for people during this period of lockdown.

"The degree to which dogs and cats and pets in general are giving to back to people, especially in more extreme lockdown situations, and providing friends and family in many ways, to be able to provide them with some brightness in their levels, I think we owe them," he said.

Viewers will be in for a treat as the team works to turn the shelter into every pet's fantasy land.

"The idea was to provide an outdoor area and a sense of fun and a sense of distraction for dogs that had been in a shelter for a long period of time," Dr Chri said.

"I think that is incredibly worthwhile.

"Even I, who has seen a lot of different animals in a lot of different situations, … was amazed at the response of the dogs to what we'd done for them."

Tune in on Friday, July 24 at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

To donate to the shelter see https://www.gofundme.com/f/ARRG-Emergency-Care-Shelter