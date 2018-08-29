Menu
1st day of school for Prince George
'Absolutely disgusting': Prince George’s trip sparks outrage

by Bronte Coy
29th Aug 2018 12:02 PM

IT'S HARD to imagine Prince George at the centre of a public furore, but that's exactly where the cute five-year-old has landed, thanks to his actions on a royal family holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had spent the weekend recently at the Queen's Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, with their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis.

According to royal correspondent Emily Andrews, Kate Middleton took her eldest son George on his first grouse hunt, along with several other members of the family including the Queen and Prince Charles.

It's understood the group was hunting birds, a well-established Scottish tradition.

Plenty of Twitter users were furious at the report, with one even accusing Prince William of hypocrisy.

One user wrote: "Indoctrination to animal cruelty starts at a young age in the 'royal family' it seems. Absolutely disgusting. We should be teaching children about kindness and compassion, not killing and cruelty."

Another described it as "extremely sad".

"It's extremely sad that when so many of us, young people, are working hard to reach younger kids and instil the idea that all life is precious; that nature is full of wonder and can teach us so much about compassion … then you have this."

A different user even offered up a suggestion for Prince George's father Prince William: "He could have taken him bird watching rather than celebrate bird killing."

