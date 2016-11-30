Why old Telstra customers will lose service - permanently

TELSTRA will close its old 2G network on Thursday, December 1, meaning customers will need to upgrade to a more modern 3G phone.

Company data shows plenty of us are still connected to the 2G network.

Telstra area general manager Rachel Cliffe said the company's 2G network had operated for more than 20 years.

"... Times change and 2G traffic now accounts for less than 1 per cent of our total network traffic," Ms Cliffe said.

"On December 1 we will wind down our 2G network closing a chapter in the nation's telecommunications history.

"This will allow us to focus investment in our 3G and 4G services which provide customers with much faster data speeds and coverage in many more places.

"We want to make sure the last remaining 2G customers are well prepared for the change and we're contacting customers directly to help them make the switch.

"If you're not sure if you're on the 2G network, simply look at the top of your phone screen. If you see either 2G, GPRS, E or EDGE displayed that means you are using 2G.

Telstra announced plans to close its 2G network almost two years ago.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

2G customers will no longer be able to access the mobile network from December 1.



They won't be able to make calls or send messages, including emergency calls to 000.



Some customers may still be able to make emergency calls within the network coverage area of another carrier with a 2G network.

WHAT IS THE 2G NETWORK?

Telstra launched the 2G network in April 1993.



At the time, Paul Keating was Prime Minister and Bill Clinton was the President of the United States of America. Meatloaf topped the charts for 8 weeks with 'Anything for Love', the movies Jurassic Park and Mrs Doubtfire were released and A Country Practice aired its final episode! It's also the last time that Uranus passed Neptune (it happens once every 171 years).



A simple SIM card switch for customers using a 2G SIM card in a 3G or 4G device.



If a customer is using 2G handset they will need to upgrade to a 3G or 4G capable device.



If a customer is unable to visit a store they should call Telstra on 13 22 00 or speak to their provider

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS - Answered by Telstra

#FAQWhat is the 2G network and why is it closing down?

The 2G network is Telstra's old mobile network which lets customers connect to others via SMS and calls.

Telstra's 2G mobile network has operated for more than 20 years, and technology has rapidly evolved during that time.

Devices have become smarter, and our customers are demanding ever-faster speeds.

Most customers have already opted for the better experience provided by the 3G and 4G technologies on Australia's largest and most reliable mobile network.

These significant changes in technology have contributed to our decision to discontinue the 2G mobile network.





Impact on emergency calls

Affected 2G services will be unable to make emergency calls to 000 or 112 following closure of the 2G network, unless you' are within the network coverage area of another carrier that supports 2G.

Please ensure you update your SIM, device and/or configuration settings as necessary, particularly if you have a medical condition or increased risk.





What are the benefits of using the 3G/4G network?

Our 3G and 4G technologies provide a better experience and operate on the Telstra Mobile Network - Australia's largest and most reliable mobile network. Find out more about the Telstra Mobile Network here.

What can I do if my mobile device displays "3G" but I'm experiencing call drop outs and/or poor reception?

Please visit our coverage page for more information on coverage maps and reporting a coverage problem or contact us on the below numbers.

Can I keep my number when upgrading my SIM or device or both?

Rest assured, once you've moved to our 3G/4G mobile service, you'll retain your existing mobile phone number - so your family and friends can easily stay in touch.

Is a SIM card replacement free of charge?

Getting a SIM card replacement is free, and you can organise it at your nearest Telstra store, or by calling us anytime on 13 2200. For business customers, call 13 2000 from 8am to 8pm.

Will I lose my contacts if I update my SIM card?

Depending on your device and configuration, your contacts may be stored on the SIM card. To ensure you don't lose any contacts we recommend visiting your nearest Telstra store.

How much does upgrading to the 3G/4G network cost?

It depends on what action you need to take.

