Why no one wants this $125k job

The successful jobseeker will also get their own private living quarters including their own bathroom and bedroom. Picture: iStock

IT SOUNDS like a dream job - complete with a $125,000 salary, 28 days of annual leave plus public holidays, a 48-hour week and accommodation included.

But there's a very good reason why jobseekers aren't breaking down the doors to hand in their resumes.

The role, which was recently posted to parenting site Childcare.co.uk, is for a full-time, live-in nanny - but the desperate parents have admitted the children's behaviour is so "challenging" the family's three previous nannies all left the post within the last six months alone.

Now, the parents from Leicestershire in the United Kingdom are seeking a new carer for their two children, aged seven and nine - and they've let the kids set all the rules.

"To make sure that we find someone perfect we decided we'd let the kids tell us exactly what they wanted, and this is what they came up with," the ad stated.

1. We want to play football and other stuff with them

2. I want them to play Fortnite and FIFA with me

3. I want them to be fun and not have any rules and we want to stay up to whatever time we want

4. We want to make cakes every day and have pizza for dinner all the time

5. We don't want them to be angry with us ever

6. They have to do all of our homework and I don't want to do any chores

According to the parents, the kids have promised to behave for the new hire - so long as they are obeyed at all times.

"If they're nice to us we promise not to be naughty or prank them and we'll always be nice to them. But if they shout at us or are mean, then we'll be naughty and get upset," the ad quotes the children as saying.

"Even though we know our kids are a bit demanding, they really are lovely children once you get to know them and I'm just hoping we can find someone willing to fulfil their requests," the parents continued.

The successful applicant will be paid well above the average UK salary, which is around $AU49,000.

In comparison, nannies trained at England's exclusive Norland College - regarded as one of the world's top schools for child carers, and which counts royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo among its alumni - have an average starting salary of just $A55,000, while the average salary for nursery jobs in the UK is around $A34,000.

And on top of the generous $125,000 per-year pay packet, the new nanny will also work just 48 hours a week, with 28 days of annual leave per year on top of all public holidays.

The successful jobseeker will also get their own private living quarters including their own bathroom and bedroom, and on top of the children's demands, will also be required to take the children to and from school each day as well as "help the kids with their homework/do it for them".

"We know that letting the kids do what they want isn't a conventional way of parenting, but we'd much rather them be happy and content whilst we're away," the ad stated.

The parents explained they both worked in demanding careers and were often away from home or out of the country for "several days at a time".