Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cameron Munster of the Storm looks on during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Gosch's Paddock on September 13, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cameron Munster of the Storm looks on during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Gosch's Paddock on September 13, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Why Munster loves the hate

by Gilbert Gardiner
14th Sep 2019 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIRTHDAY boy Cameron Munster talks a lot like he plays - fast and off the cuff and with and an ingrained sense of humility.

It is why "middle man" Munster, who turned 25 on Friday, has revelled in being the "one that got smashed" in a clip shared by American YouTube channel, House of Highlights, and seen by more than 2.7m viewers on Instagram alone.

It is why the mischievous Rockhampton junior turned superstar welcomed a poll that named Storm the most hated team in the NRL as "doing something right".

"Fingers crossed we can annoy the Raiders fans on Saturday," Munster said.

Munster declared himself "fine" and "ready to go" having shrugged off a shoulder and neck "niggle".

Munster went into the penultimate round of the home-and-away season with an aggravated AC shoulder joint, following a knock the week before, only to then to be one of two Storm stars "laid out" by Sea Eagles enforcer Jorge Taufua.

"I've had a lot of people inboxing on Instagram and giving it to me," Munster said.

"Taufua got me an absolute beauty … it was really pleasing to see myself get smashed on House Of Highlights.

View this post on Instagram

HE GOT LAID OUT. 😳😱 (via @nrl)

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

"I heard it got a lot of views so hopefully if I go to America someone will say I was the one that got smashed.

"I got up, I had to get up, I didn't think I could lay down."

The significance of today's clash with the Raiders is not lost on Munster, the winner afforded a week off and home preliminary final.

Munster has played 110 games since making his debut in 2014, including 11 finals and the past three NRL deciders.

A spate of retirements and departures has forced Munster to step up to the leadership plate, somewhat reluctantly, passing on the "values" he learned off Cameron Smith and Jesse Bromwich.

EMBED CODE

"I don't really talk too much, I stutter my words most of the time so I usually try and do it with actions," Munster said.

"It's a bit scary … to go around and tell the boys not to do that, do this when I was doing it when I was coming through the grades.

"You don't want to be hypocritical with it all but sometimes you just got to, it's good.

"I know I'm only 25 but I feel like I'm 35, hopefully I can feel like an 18 year old like Smithy in the next six years, so fingers crossed."

More Stories

canberra raiders melbourne storm nrl

Top Stories

    Preschool land will finally be theirs

    premium_icon Preschool land will finally be theirs

    News ‘It’s amazing. It’s hard to describe how excited we are.’

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Teen accused of bush doof stabbing faces court

    premium_icon Teen accused of bush doof stabbing faces court

    News The local teen accused of the stabbing has faced court.

    Million dollar house is unclaimed and the winner is a local

    premium_icon Million dollar house is unclaimed and the winner is a local

    News A Coffs Coast local has won a $1.3 million Sunshine Coast home