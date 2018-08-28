CLOSED: Why Kmart at Ballina is shut

WE'RE sorry to break it to you, but your favourite store has closed down for a while.

Kmart at Ballina has announced it will be shutting its doors for five days.

The store was closed at 6pm on Saturday, August 25, and will reopen at 8am on Thursday, August 30.

And when it does, the store will be better than ever - Kmart's Ballina store is having a makeover.

While the finer details of the refurbishments are being kept under wraps, we're looking forward to seeing the finished product.

A Kmart spokesperson said: "The Ballina store will showcase Kmart's new store layout that is being rolled out nationally, in a commitment to an improved shopping experience for customers; from irresistibly low priced everyday products through to brightly lit, easy to shop product worlds.

"The store's new and elevated layout will provide locals with all of Kmart's coloured product worlds, including clothing, toys and home.

"Noticeable updates including central self-serve check outs, wider aisles for easy wheel chair and pram access, as well as bolder graphics for navigation and a convenient shopping experience."

In the meantime, loyal customers can get their Kmart fix at the Lismore store, which is located in Lismore Shopping Square.