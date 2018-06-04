Why it pays to shop around for health cover

GOOD HEALTH: It's wise to regularly review and revise your health insurance cover.

WOULD you believe many Australians stay wedded to a health fund longer than they stay married?

Research by finder.com.au reveals 77 per cent of health fund members haven't switched funds in the past five years.

Despite big savings obtained by shopping around the average length of staying with the same health fund is now 11.8 years and that equates to around 10.4 million policy holders and that's longer than some marriages.

Money expert Bessie Hassan says loyalty is usually misplaced and there are plenty of reasons why it pays to vote with your feet.

"Now is the time to review your cover as some health funds offer additional discounts for paying up front or by direct debit,” she said.

"So you could save up to $500 all up with this trick.

"In the past five years health insurance premiums have risen over 25 per cent or $850 based on the average annual premium.

"Funds with the lowest annual increases are usually corporate or restricted industry funds so it's worth looking outside the big four and seeing if your workplace is affiliated with a health fund that offers better value for money.”

Bessie said there are good strategies to reduce your premium without compromising cover.

"If you'd prefer to stick with the same health fund and level of cover there are other ways to save including increasing your hospital excess.

"Make sure your policy reflects your current lifestyle.

"For example don't pay for pregnancy if you're not planning on having more children.

"If you are considering switching, don't forget you can take out hospital cover with one health fund and extras cover with a different provider which can sometimes be cheaper.”