24°
News

Why invest in the stadium?

From the GM's Desk with Steve McGrath | 10th Aug 2017 3:00 PM
The Southern Stars will play two one dayers versus England at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on October 26 and October 29.
The Southern Stars will play two one dayers versus England at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on October 26 and October 29. Robert Cianflone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE recent announcement that Council was successful in its bid for Federal funding towards a $13.4m upgrade of the C.ex Coffs International has rightly been lauded as fantastic news for the city, for sport and for the region's economy.

But you may ask yourself - why is Council spending money at the Stadium again?

It's a question that does come up and I'd like to outline why it is so important to improve its facilities to maintain the Stadium's reputation as one of Australia's premier regional event venues.

Put simply, it's about dollars. Sports tourism delivers around $30m every year to the Coffs Coast - and the Stadium can claim credit for around $19m of that money. We're not talking about ticket sales or beverage revenue; the money goes directly to the locals providing accommodation, meals, shopping and other services that the participants, supporters, officials and media enjoy when they are here for an event.

That money is recycled through the local economy via wages and services, helping generate more jobs and more services which, in turn, ultimately help grow the region's economy.

Daniel Heather

However, there has been no significant investment in the grandstand, or the facilities for players, spectators, media and officials, corporate hospitality options, parking and refreshments areas for more than 20 years.

But now we have the grant, we can begin the necessary upgrades for the stadium to maintain its ranking as a top regional and national venue into the future.

Hosting top-flight sports stars is also a surefire way of capturing the imagination of the young local sports stars of the future - as well as encouraging participation in activities that help build healthy and active communities.

Of course, the state and national events that bring the top-flight players also attract fans and families, who play a large part in increasing the numbers of visitors coming to Coffs every year.

Let's not forget too that the Stadium is a very important venue for those youngsters all year round with a huge number of school carnivals and local sports competitions held there annually, as well as providing enjoyment - and employment - for the wider community.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour city council from the gm's desk column stadium redevelopment steve mcgrath

Bodyboarder freaks out on camera as "shark" turns up

Bodyboarder freaks out on camera as "shark" turns up

A BODYBOARDER has filmed the hilarious reaction he had when he mistook a dolphin for a shark after a fin suddenly popped up in front of him at Ballina.

Super Tonic has Bellamy Sydney bound

The Brett Bellamy trained Super Tonic will be running in the TAB Highway Handicap at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

Unbeaten mare justifies trainer's first trip in long time to Sydney.

Neighbourhood complaints over fires on the rise

Bonfires, burn-offs and wood heaters are causing complaints to council.

Council fields a spike in complaints over burn-offs and fires

102 reasons to vaccinate horses against Hendra

Three new cases of Hendra virus have been detected in horses in just four weeks.

Hendra warning current on the North Coast

Local Partners

Time to keep the rising water at bay

TO help understand and manage flood risk, funding has been awarded to the Coffs Harbour City to help with flood affected areas.

Coffs preschool recognised in Early Education Week

3 Bears Coffs Harbour is a finalist in the Early Education Week awards to be judged in Sydney.

Recognition for Coffs Harbour preschool

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

Three things to do this week ...

French film festival at the Majestic cinemas in Sawtell.

What's on the Coffs Coast this week.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

&quot;Peaceful, Easy 1 1/2 Acres Beautiful Bonville&quot;

Lot 29 Grandis Rd, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $465,000

Parcels of vacant land like this are very hard to come by.This fantastic block comes complete with power already to the site plus a double colorbond shed, all you...

Sweet, neat, complete!...

30 Aquamarine drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $419,000 ...

Whether starting out or slowing down, this immaculate home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes to sunny Sawtell is the perfect property. With nothing to do...

&quot;Popular Korora Haven Estate&quot;

38 Bruce Taylor Circuit, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $825,000

Set in the popular Korora Haven Estate, this brand new extra large quality home currently under construction ticks all the boxes with flowing open-plan, plenty of...

Impressive Beachside Townhouse

2/6 Sandon Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 3 2 AUCTION

This impressive beachside townhouse certainly has class. Easy walking distance to beautiful Diggers Beach and one of an exclusive pair at this premier beachside...

Great Investment!

6/17 San Francisco Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

Are you looking to kick start or add to your investment portfolio. This two bedroom unit is in a fantastic location close to shops, beaches and local transport...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Your Very Own Beachside Resort

19 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $899,000

This sophisticated beach-side retreat combines pure luxury and premier resort style living in one magnificent package. Positioned perfectly to capture superb ocean...

&quot;The Entertainer&quot;

18 Bakker Dr, Bonville 2450

House 6 3 3 $975,000

Nestled in a quiet and elite location this generous residence with light filled interiors combine to create a first class home. Designed to embrace easy care...

SERENITY, SPACE, LOCATION

237 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 5 3 3 $979,000

This exceptional property boasts 2.6ha of a good mix of open paddocks, bush and private gardens, creating a special serenity with a beautiful rainforest feel...

A neighbourhood you'll want to call home

Come inside PRDnationwide's Pick of the Week

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.