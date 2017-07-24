22°
Why Hadley exposed the death of a 'monster' in jail

24th Jul 2017 5:00 PM
2GB presenter Ray Hadley refraining from speaking ill of the dead, calls dead convicted Coffs Coast pedophile Allan Kenneth Brookes a monster.
2GB presenter Ray Hadley refraining from speaking ill of the dead, calls dead convicted Coffs Coast pedophile Allan Kenneth Brookes a monster. Daily Telegraph

NOT one to usually bite his tongue, 2GB presenter Ray Hadley labelled convicted Coffs Coast pedophile Allan Kenneth Brookes who died on Saturday a monster.

"I've really made it my broadcasting career to never speak ill of the dead. Sometimes it's difficult when monsters die and today is a case in point," Mr Hadley told listeners of his morning show.

But with a rap sheet like Brookes', monster was the very least the criminal deserved.

Mr Hadley said it was important to highlight such horrific cases to create awareness in the hope of making change.

Over more than seven minutes, Mr Hadley detailed Brookes' extensive criminal history which included "horrific charges against little boys" and "victims in double digits".

He told listeners Brookes was brought before the court in 1999 for a separate string of offences before his crimes in 2014.

Mr Hadley said Brookes pleaded guilty to 11 charges of indecent assault in 1999 and got "a lousy 18 months" before re-offending with a boy on the Mid North Coast.

Mr Hadley argued that reporting on such horrific cases highlighted the importance of warning people what monsters, such as Brookes who once lived on our doorstep, can do and encourage harsher sentences.

"I don't want people like Allan Brooks to ever again to get just 18 months for the persistent abuse of little boys," Mr Hadley said.

"I know sometimes it upsets people that I report these things.

"If people shut up about all of this, including broadcasters, we never have change. We have the same sort of crimes committed against children that we have historically over many, many years."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  2gb allan kenneth brookes bestiality pedophile ray hadley

