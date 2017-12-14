Why go on holidays if your home is like a resort?

THE Real Estate Property Guide team experienced luxury resort-style living this week.

This four-bedroom home at 29 Shearwater Pl, Korora, will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Langlands property selling agent Michael Close said living in this home is like being on holidays all year round.

"The house is set in a beautiful manicured estate with excellent facilities including a pool and tennis court. It's close to town, beaches, schools and Opal Cove Resort,” Mr Close said.

"The house itself is well designed with separate living and entertaining areas throughout, and oversized bedrooms and bathrooms.”

Set over two levels, the home features beautiful cathedral ceilings on the ground floor which create stunning, light-filled living areas including the main lounge, second living area and separate dining room with gourmet granite kitchen.

The master suite with spa bathroom and dressing room and the fourth bedroom or study are also on the ground floor, with two more bedrooms and a second spa bathroom upstairs.

With ducted air-conditioning throughout and new paint and carpets, the home is move-in ready for those looking to capitalise on this resort-style location.

"This home provides an easy low maintenance lifestyle with all of the benefits of nearby facilities,” Mr Close said.

