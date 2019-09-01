Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ablett Jnr with his wife Jordan and son Levi celebrate Father's Day 2019 in a shoot for Bardot and Bardot.
Gary Ablett Jnr with his wife Jordan and son Levi celebrate Father's Day 2019 in a shoot for Bardot and Bardot.
AFL

Why footy’s no longer number one for Gaz

by Fiona Byrne
1st Sep 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Geelong superstar Gary Ablett says fatherhood, not footy, is now his No. 1 job.

The Cats great is celebrating his first Father's Day Sunday with son Levi and wife Jordan and has spoken of the profound joy parenthood has brought him.

"Family is something that's always been important to me but ever since becoming a dad, Levi has helped put a lot of things into perspective," Gary said.

"Football has been a big part of my life for a really long time … I'm very blessed to be living my dream but my number one job now is being the best father that I can be for Levi."

 

Despite his illustrious football career, Gary Ablett says fatherhood has put everything into perspective. Picture: Michael Klein
Despite his illustrious football career, Gary Ablett says fatherhood has put everything into perspective. Picture: Michael Klein

The couple are devoted to their eight-month-old son, although Gary is not placing any expectations on his gorgeous blue-eyed boy to follow his lead into football.

"I'm sure at some stage I'll be introducing him to a footy but ultimately, I want him to be able to try as many different activities as he can," he said.

"I want him to discover what he's passionate about and what it is that he wants to pursue."

Ablett also paid tribute to his father, AFL superstar Gary Ablett (senior).

"Father's Day isn't the only day in the year that I celebrate my dad, but the day is a great reminder to take the time to stop and acknowledge the support he's given us and the sacrifices he's made for our family," he said.

 

 

Gary Ablett Jnr with his son Levi and father Gary Ablett Snr. Picture: Instagram
Gary Ablett Jnr with his son Levi and father Gary Ablett Snr. Picture: Instagram

Parenthood is a gift the young couple are grateful for and they are sharing their happiness in a campaign for Australian Fashion brands Bardot and Bardot Junior.

"We've created a gift for my husband that is both beautiful and sentimental.

"We've captured a very personal campaign that our family will cherish for many years to come," Jordan said.

"Family is everything to me.

"Gary has stepped into fatherhood with such ease, as though he's been doing it for years.

"He's always been a calm and patient person, but he's taken his patience to a whole new level.

"Watching him be the dad he is makes me so grateful and so proud.

"I couldn't have chosen a better person to parent with and I'm so thankful that Levi has him as a father and as an example to follow."

And she added that she and Gary would love to have more children.

"Absolutely. We're in no rush but we definitely desire to have a big family," she said.

fiona.byrne@news.com.au

More Stories

afl afl finals gary ablett gary ablett jnr geelong
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    SCENES! Fairytale continues as Wolves down Thunder in epic

    premium_icon SCENES! Fairytale continues as Wolves down Thunder in epic

    News THE Woolgoolga Wolves are one win away from the grand final after a thrilling penalty shootout victory over a brave Northern Storm Thunder on Saturday.

    GALLERY: The Coffs Coast’s best dads

    premium_icon GALLERY: The Coffs Coast’s best dads

    News Readers give their dads the shout-outs they deserve.

    Company linked with fatal crash now in fresh police strife

    premium_icon Company linked with fatal crash now in fresh police strife

    News COFFS Harbour was a focal point of the NSW Police operation.

    VOTE NOW: The top 30 restaurants on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: The top 30 restaurants on the Coffs Coast

    News OUR readers have come up with the top 30 restaurants, which is #1?