Why does my dog always pee in one room?

Question – Why does my puppy consistently pee in one room? He’s been toilet trained and is good everywhere else in the house except for one room. I never seem to be able to catch him in the act through.

Answer – This may be happening because your pup can smell its wee in the room even though you’ve cleaned it.

Clean the area again but with a product that doesn't contain ammonia.

You can get special cleaning products for this purpose from pet shops.

Pet shops also sell deterrent sprays.

If you are using puppy pads for your toilet training, they can sometimes confuse the pup as they actually teach the pup to pee on anything that is lying on the floor.

You could also close the door into the room or barricade it off in some way such as by using baby gates.

Kyra is an effective and competent dog trainer who can be seen around town training clients pets as assistance dogs, teaching pups in classes or training a dog with a behavioural problem.