Director Steven Spielberg has admitted he “resented” making 1993 movie Jurassic Park.
Why Steven Spielberg ‘resented’ making Jurassic Park

by Francesca Bacardi
30th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

IT MAY be one of Steven Spielberg's most iconic films, but the director doesn't have the fondest memories of making Jurassic Park.

The director opened up about his gripe with the cult dinosaur movie during the anniversary screening of Schindler's List, explaining that the schedules for both projects had clashed.

"I knew I had to be shooting in January in Poland, and so it came together awfully quickly, to the point that when I finally started shooting … in Poland, I had to go home about two or three times a week and get on a very crude satellite feed to Northern California … to be able to approve T-Rex shots," Spielberg told the audience.

 

A scene from the 1993 film Jurassic Park.
Going back and forth between the Holocaust drama and the dinosaur blockbuster eventually took its toll on the famed director.

"It built a tremendous amount of resentment and anger that I had to do this," he shared. "That I had to actually go from what [the Schindler's List cast and crew] experienced to dinosaurs chasing Jeeps. All I can express is how angry that made me at the time."

 

The stars of Jurassic Park, including Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.
The stars of Jurassic Park, including Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.

 

Of course, Jurassic Park's box office success - it went on to make $1.72 billion worldwide - quickly made his anger dissipate.

"I was very grateful later in June, though," he quipped. "Until then, it was a burden."

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission.

