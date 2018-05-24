Why council can't reveal how much it pays for the rally

Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast is returning this year in November.

COUNCILLOR Sally Townley has stated it would be "in the best interests of transparency and governance" for Coffs Harbour City Council to publicly reveal how much in ratepayer funds goes to Rally Australia.

The question has continually been asked since the sponsorship agreement enabling Coffs Harbour to host the World Rally Championship event started not to be publicly disclosed due to 'commercial inconfidence.'

The council has remained reluctant in recent years to reveal its offering to Rally Australia for fear if the figure was publicly revealed it could offer another local government area a commercial advantage to offer a better the deal to Rally Australia and steal hosting rights to the WRC event.

"It wouldn't matter if we gave them $1 dollar or $1 million this is a $10 million event," Cr Townley noted during tonight's council meeting.

She raised the point that the WRC event calendar is each year planned in Paris, so therefore the offering of public funds to a Coffs Harbour round was not an overriding factor as to whether Australia secured a round of the WRC.

In 2014, Coffs Harbour City Council revealed that it provided a sponsorship agreement of $224,500 to Rally Australia.

However since that time, with Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath holding a position on the state rally board, the figure has not been publicly disclosed.

"Why wasn't there commercial in confidence in 2014 in reviewing that amount?," Cr Townley asked.

She explained her push for the council to reveal the sponsorship agreement was to increase transparency and governance.

Cr Townley put forward a motion requesting general manager Steve McGrath relinquish his position as a Director of Rally Australia and instead act in an advisory capacity to the board.

She also pushed for the details of the 2017 sponsorship agreement to be made available to the public.

However, this motion was lost.

In reply Cr Keith Rhoades was critical of Cr Townley's presentation to council labelling it as a focus on 'shutting down events in Coffs Harbour."

"Let's put it all out on the table, things are done in all level of governments under commercial in confidence," Cr Rhoades said.

"There are 13 (rally) events held worldwide how proud should we be that Coffs Harbour is one of 12 places in the world to host a rally. Does it go to China? No it doesn't.

"We are the leading council in NSW in successfully bringing events into our town."

In an amendment to the original motion it was voted that council reveal the sponsorship package that was offered to Rally Australia in 2016 along with providing an estimated financial benefit from that event in that year.

Cr Paul Amos questioned whether Mr McGrath was able to broker the best deal for ratepayers while also holding a position on the rally board.

"I can see the General Manager wearing his hat as a board member of NSW rally and yet his job is to do the sharpest job for rally, while also having a hat on as director of council and with that hat on it is to do sharpest deal for Coffs Harbour City Council.

Cr Amos said he had confidence in Mr McGrath to be fair-minded and intelligent enough to broker a deal that satisfied both camps and said he was happy there is value for the Coffs Harbour people in council's investment in the rally.

"However we are accountable to our community and we are doing deals without telling the community what those deals are ... not telling them the deal from last year, or what it is this year or what it will be next year."

With the motion carried, Cr Townley said she felt the discussion was a wasted opportunity for a deeper level of transparency and a higher level of governance in publicly divulging the funding amount to the public.

"The rally is our signature event, it's an awesome event and it's a perfect fit for Coffs Harbour," she said.

"It no doubt brings economic benefit to the surrounding areas but my point is our governance under these arrangements are very muddy.

She noted that "not one councillor" has seen the full breadth of the sponsorship agreement in recent years.

"This was an opportunity to defend our position when it comes to the rally, it's our duty as spenders of public money to be transparent and commercial in confidence should be used sparingly.

"We could be doing this so much better."

Rally Australia event spokesman Chris Nixon responded to tonight's debate over the 2019 event.

"Rally Australia hasn't yet had any formal discussion with the council about 2019-20, but it looks forward to hearing about anything arising from the meeting," Mr Nixon sid.

"We value the strong and positive relationship that has existed with the council since the rally staged its first event here in 2011 and look forward to it continuing."

Coffs Harbour is assured of this year's event in November, but Australia will need to win a nod from world motorsport's governing body the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile to retain its place on the WRC calendar for the next two years.