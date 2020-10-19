Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Why Coast-based prawn trawler is in hot water

by Luke Mortimer
19th Oct 2020 10:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PRAWN trawler operator based at Southport has been nabbed for illegally taking prawns from New South Wales waters, authorities allege.

Charges are now pending and the operator faces a maximum fine of $110,000.

Officers from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and the NSW Police Marine Area Command boarded the Queensland prawn trawler on August 12, DPI revealed.

Investigations allegedly identified the trawler was "operating illegally without endorsement to take prawns from NSW waters".

DPI claims the trawler was found to be targeting prawns about 12 nautical miles east of Kingscliff.

The Gold Coast-based prawn trawler was allegedly caught illegally fishing in NSW waters off Kingscliff by officers from the NSW Department of Primary Industries and NSW Police Marine Area Command. Picture: Supplied
The Gold Coast-based prawn trawler was allegedly caught illegally fishing in NSW waters off Kingscliff by officers from the NSW Department of Primary Industries and NSW Police Marine Area Command. Picture: Supplied

The trawler was allegedly directed back to Tweed Heads, where authorities removed and seized three trawl nets.

DPI reports about 70 kilograms of prawns were returned to the water alive.

Authorities have been compiling a prosecution brief and it's expected the master of the vessel will ultimately face court.

The maximum penalty for the first offence of using a net to take fish to sell from NSW waters without the appropriate endorsement is $22,000, six months imprisonment, or both.

The maximum penalty for a person who takes fish for sale from NSW waters without a commercial fishing licence is $110,000 for a first offence.

Report illegal fishing in Queensland by phoning 1800 017 116 and in NSW by phoning 1800 043 536.

Originally published as Why Coast-based prawn trawler is in hot water

More Stories

court crime gold coast prawn master southport trawler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One Waterfall Way wait finally over, with another to begin

        Premium Content One Waterfall Way wait finally over, with another to begin

        Rural The site had been reduced to one lane of traffic since a rock fall in December 2018.

        Lawyers rule on Council’s jetty land claim

        Premium Content Lawyers rule on Council’s jetty land claim

        Council News The advice is back from the lawyers in relation to Council’s claim on State...

        New law protects pets from domestic violence

        New law protects pets from domestic violence

        Pets & Animals NSW to protect pets as part of domestic violence reforms

        Store closed for four weeks to make way for new look

        Premium Content Store closed for four weeks to make way for new look

        Business The Toormina store will close on Monday and reopen on November 14.