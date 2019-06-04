Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taiman James Kiloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Taiman James Kiloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Crime

Why this Chinchilla man was in a Brisbane court

Sherele Moody
by
4th Jun 2019 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM

A WESTERN Downs man has admitted brutally assaulting a woman in Chinchilla last year. He will be sentenced later this year.

FIND OUT WHY AT THE TOOWOOMBA CHRONICLE

court crime prison taiman james kinloch-collier
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Wild winds, high seas forecast to lash Coffs Coast

    Wild winds, high seas forecast to lash Coffs Coast

    News Gale winds could reach up to 60km/h as rain lashes down south, Bureau of Meteorology warns.

    • 4th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    EXPOSED: Coffs' alleged drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon EXPOSED: Coffs' alleged drink and drug drivers

    News At least 15 individuals face the court this week.

    Help arrives for 'below standard' North Coast facilities

    premium_icon Help arrives for 'below standard' North Coast facilities

    News A MAJOR audit found clubs had sub-standard venues.