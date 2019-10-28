Why butt lifts terrify top plastic surgeon

When it comes to plastic surgery, Dr Nassif has seen it all. Good, bad and ugly.

The renowned American surgeon has a reputation in the industry for being the man who can fix the unfixable, with all his weird and wacky cases profiled on the hit reality show Botched, which will air its new season on the E! Foxtel channel at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Dr Nassif, who works alongside Dr Terry Dubrow on the show, has been studying and working in the plastic surgery industry since 1998. Spending the better part of two decades helping people achieve their dream looks has made him an expert in the field.

From the latest cosmetic trends, to the patient that had a significant impact on him and the surgery trend he wishes would vanish, Dr Nassif answers your burning questions.

Dr Nassif.

WHAT IS THE HOT TREND WITH PLASTIC AND COSMETIC SURGERY?

A few things … something called Nanofat - multipotent stromal cells. We get it from fat in the belly and we inject into the skin. And what it does is help rejuvenate the skin; it helps with wrinkles and dark circles. It doesn't give volume but it's absolutely fantastic. Also, we're using some more threads and cones to help do minimally invasive lifting up the cheeks - that's really cool and great.

WHAT IS A PROCEDURE YOU WISH WASN'T A THING?

Well, the Brazilian butt lifts are dangerous. They just got banned in the UK and that will happen probably in the United States soon, because some of the fat can go into the veins. And when that happens it can go right up to your lungs and cause what we call a fat embolism, and kill you. So, it's dangerous.

WHAT IS THE MOST DIFFICULT REVISION CHALLENGE YOU'VE FACED?

God, every year there's something! I can't really answer that because every year I have a problem; we always have patients that have extremely challenging cases, which we don't know until we get there. It's usually the skin envelope on the nose that is hard to elevate and we're worried about skin tissue dying. And that's now become routine to me.

WHO IS THE CELEBRITY MOST PATIENTS ASPIRE TO LOOK LIKE?

Really, nobody anymore; they look at a better version of themselves via selfies and filtered photos. It's called selfie dysmorphia. Sometimes they want to make themselves look too good a version of themselves, but it's just not realistic. They don't bring in celebrities anymore; they just bring a better version of themselves using social media filters, like Facetune and things like that. But again, it could be healthy if it's just done gently. But if it's done extreme then it's just not healthy and it's not realistic. So that's becoming the next problem that we're dealing with.

Keep up with the conversation and the best of reality on Foxtel. Stream now

Rapper Cardi B has previously revealed she ‘nearly died’ after receiving butt injections. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN THE NEW SEASON OF BOTCHED?

Well, the usual crazy cases and fun patients - but one thing that's different for me is you're going to see a lot of facial procedures on patients that have had trauma. There's one patient which is really a different type of a case: she had a skin graft placed up on her right cheek from her inside thigh and it grows out pubic hair. So, you see me working on that and the way I fix it is really interesting. I don't want to spill all the beans, but the way I reconstruct it is really fantastic, so that's a great one. But the show will be, again, hilarious and also helping patients; so you've got all that fun with Dr. Dubrow and I, and helping people. And also learning about what not to do.

IS THERE A PATIENT THAT STANDS OUT MOST FROM THE SHOW?

Yes - a patient we did a few years ago from back east in Boston, Massachusetts. Luckily - by accident - because of one of the symptoms, I got a CT scan and she had a big aneurysm near her brain that was about to pop. And if we didn't take care of it, it would have killed her. We ended up then doing her nose.

And she's got a daughter with autism and the patient really wasn't leaving her house that much and doing fun things with her daughter, because she couldn't stand her nose. But with all this - through saving her life, taking care of her nose - her life got back to normal and she was actually able to go out and do fun things with her daughter because she liked her nose. So this was really heartwarming because we saved her life and we saved, really, indirectly, her little daughter's life because we gave her her mum back.

WHAT ARE YOUR TIPS FOR PEOPLE WANTING TO GET PLASTIC SURGERY?

Do your research. Make sure you find someone who is board-certified and does a lot of the surgery, not just somebody who does it once in a while. Look at reviews and make sure the doctor does things very natural. I think if you do your homework, especially if friends have been their patient, that'd be great.

Botched premieres with a Botched Special episode on Thursday October 31st at 7.30pm before hitting E! at 7.30pm on Thursday November 7 and hayu on Tuesday November 5.

It is also available to stream On Demand on Foxtel