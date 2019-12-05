Why Australia must blood ‘exciting talent’ now

Cameron Green has emerged as the most exciting cricketers in Australia. Picture: AAP/Richard Wainwright

Former Test selector Greg Chappell believes the sky is the limit for boom all-rounder Cameron Green and the sooner he plays Test cricket the better he will become.

Test batting great Chappell, who recently retired as a national selector, has been sprouting the 20-year-old Green's virtues for some time and feels the tall West Australian has rare potential.

The national selectors resisted calls from Ricky Ponting to elevate Green for the Test series against New Zealand but are watching him closely.

"The sky is the limit really to what he is capable of,'' Chappell said.

"It is just a matter of whether his body and his mind can take him there.

"He is one of the most exciting talents we have had in Australian cricket for some time.

"Even if he finds it (Test cricket) challenging to start with I think as soon as the opportunity arises the sooner he gets there the sooner he will be the champion that he could be.

"He has shown he can do it at domestic level. Another 10 hundreds at domestic level won't develop him as much as one hundred in Test cricket.''

Green has scored two Sheffield Shield centuries and taken 28 wickets at 21 in 11 matches, though is currently not bowling due to a hot spot in his back.

Selection chairman Trevor Hohns has acknowledged Green as a player of interest and Chappell has spoken to his former colleagues about Green's great potential.

"They would be looking at him very closely. My experience is the sooner he gets to Test cricket the sooner he will be a Test batsman.

Cameron Green has 28 Sheffield Shield wickets in 11 games. Picture: AAP/Hamish Blair

"It is a blessing he has had to pull back on the bowling for a while and concentrate on the batting because I think he is a batsman first and a bowler second.

"Very few top six batsmen have the ability to bowl at 140kph. As a selector you think you want this kid to bat in the top six. I think his bowling is secondary. Bowl him sparingly and make sure his body gets through to when he is 23 and 24 and it hardens up.

"He does not need a lot of bowling to keep developing but he needs a lot of batting to take his batting to where it could go''.