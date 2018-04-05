Why Aussie history-making mum is well fed and calm

Experienced Ipswich weightlifter Deb Acason is being motivated by her family and past successes at her fifth Commonwealth Games.

FRESH from carrying the Queen's Baton, history-making Ipswich sportswoman Deb Acason is delighted with her preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

"Training has been the best it's been in four years since the last Games (in Glasgow),'' Acason said.

"It's going really well.

"We arrived a week ago and have just settled in now. We've had some heavy training.''

The highly regarded Dinmore sporting mum said it was special to be part of the team reception and welcome ceremony on arriving at the Games Athletes Village.

She said carrying the Queen's Baton at Cleveland Point over Easter also provided a fitting lead-up to her latest Commonwealth Games.

"The relay was amazing,'' she said, having made her Commonwealth Games debut at Manchester in 2002.

"It hit me that I was going to be part of history and at that moment in time it was me and me only carrying the Queen's Baton.

"It was really lovely to have my family there watching me.

"I carried it for my family, for my sport and for my country.

"It was so special to be acknowledged for my contribution to sport and the community.''

Back in the Athletes Village, Acason said the main focus of her training had been working on some technical aspects and lifting a few big weights "as a dry run for the competition''.

The 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist competes at 2pm on April 9 at the Carrara Stadium.

She said the Gold Coast Athletes Village was "very homely''.

Being a weightlifter competing in the 90+kg division, Acason said the best part of the Village was the food hall.

"We are very close to food and transport so set well for saving our legs for competition,'' Acason, 34, said.

"I also got my free haircut and style, which was great.''

When she takes her place on the competition platform for her fifth Commonwealth Games, Acason shared what she'll be thinking.

"I just want to be aggressive to ensure I get every lift and celebrate it with my family and friends,'' she said, having already won a full set of medals at previous Games.

"I'll be relying on the crowd to help me lift big.

"I'll be basically lifting whatever weight necessary for a medal.''

She'll be supported by her family, including her brother coming from Canada and sister arriving from Japan.

As for her medal prospects, the experienced Ipswich weightlifter was being realistic.

"I'll need to lift season bests but all depends on what the others do on the day,'' she said.

The Ipswich competitor said her past successes on the international stage would inspire her again, especially winning gold at her previous "home'' Games in Melbourne.

"The crowd in 2006 was amazing,'' she said.

"I had such a memorable Games and hopefully the crowd will be pushing me and yelling for me to help me get the lifts I need.''

Being Australia's longest serving women's Commonwealth Games weightlifter provided extra pride for Acason.

"It's very special,'' she said.

"It's bit funny because a few people have thought I'm a coach but I'm competing here. But yeah, it's amazing to have been part of history in 2002 when women's weightlifting made its debut at the Comm Games.''

She said her approach on the Gold Coast was making the most of representing her country.

"This time it's been about enjoying the training as it could be the last time I do it so,'' she said.