Why are we so behind the times?

Matt Deans, Editor | 17th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
It's legal in New Zealand already and Australia is calling for a vote ...
It's legal in New Zealand already and Australia is calling for a vote ...

POLITICIANS don't lead by example on the voice of the people, fast enough, anymore it seems.

Perhaps explaining the shortened life of public office.

Are governments out of touch, still too conservative to make rapid change like the world does in a heartbeat these days, or are they always a step behind the public sentiment for safety's sake?

As readers know power follows the populous vote so how can the inaction on same sex marriage be explained in Australia this weekend.

'Behind the rest of the world' should be a term that doesn't sit favourably.

Reader poll

Do you support same-sex marriage?

The Netherlands granted same sex marriage in 2001.

Then followed Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uruguay and so on.

Polls show rising support for the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in the Americas, Australia and most of Europe.

When change is in the wind, things should happen fast enough for the people and now long overdue is the time for action given the Government's sliding popularity and its election pledge of a plebiscite.

Beer brewer Coopers this week found out how fraught with danger it can be if you misjudge public opinion or try to humourise a public sore point and so it apologised in utter damage control.

With 20 CEOs of major companies now calling for government change as marriage equality forums were held across Australia - one in Coffs on Thursday night - opponents must face the fact: nature proves you cannot stand in the way of love.

It was a quick boardroom decision for big companies yet it seems an unimportant matter of public business in Federal Cabinet.

C'mon, this is a big enough issue to determine the strength of a government.

Get on with it. Do the honourable thing and give the public a choice.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Will 20 company CEOs turn the public tide on political reason on same sex marriage?

