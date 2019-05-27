Menu
A 38-year-old man has been accused of indecent treatment of children under 12, using the internet to expose indecent matter to a child under 12 and using a carriage service to transmit indecent communication to a person under 16.
Crime

Why an accused child molester wants his case heard in Mackay

by Janessa Ekert and Caitlan Charles
27th May 2019 5:30 AM
A MAN accused of molesting young children over six years wants to have his case moved to Mackay over concerns for his personal safety.

The 38-year-old is facing a number of serious child sex allegations.

The charges include three counts of indecent treatment of children under 12 and one count each of using the internet to expose indecent matter to a child under 12 and using a carriage service to transmit indecent communication to a person under 16.

It is alleged the offending occurred between 2008 and 2014 in North Brisbane.

The case was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court earlier this year.

The court heard the man wanted the case to be moved to Mackay because he was "concerned for his safety" if he returned to Brisbane.

The case was adjourned to a date next month for a decision.

Mackay Daily Mercury

