A knuckle duster allegedly found by police at the scene. Picture: NSW Police Media
Why a young man went to court over a car accessory

Lillian Watkins
, lillian.watkins@news.com.au
21st Mar 2021 6:00 AM
A poor choice in vehicle accessories landed 21 year old Conner James Radel in court for illegally possessing a weapon.

Police spotted knuckle dusters screwed to the gear stick of his vehicle during a roadside breath test on January 23, 2021.

Defence solicitor Geoff Govey argued his client "bought the knuckle dusters online as they were advertised as a gear stick knob".

"Mr Radel never intended to use them. However he accepts his naivety," Mr Govey said.

The court heard the knuckle dusters were screwed into the gear stick.

"If the knuckle dusters were locked down it would have been acceptable," Mr Govey said.

Radel pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to illegal possession of a weapon.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer noted the strong stance Australia takes on matters of weapons.

"Despite this, I do not think Mr Radel was being malicious," Mr Dwyer said.

Radel was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.

The knuckle dusters were forfeited to the crown.

