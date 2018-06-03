Why Vikki will break silence on Barnaby

Vikki Campion has admitted to being “very nervous” at giving her side of the story. Picture: Channel 7

SUNDAY Night reporter Alex Cullen has revealed why a nervous Vikki Campion decided to finally break her silence.

Appearing on Weekend Sunrise on Sunday, Mr Cullen said Ms Campion was a "lovely young woman" who found herself under "immense pressure".

In a previously unseen clip aired on the breakfast show, the former political staffer admits she is "very nervous" ahead of the couple's interview with Channel 7.

"Were there people pressuring her? She says there was," Mr Cullen said. "Can I tell you who those people were? No I can't, that will all be revealed tonight."

Addressing the backlash surrounding Mr Joyce and Ms Campion's $150,000 payment for the interview, Mr Cullen said Seven had "earnt their trust and their respect" before they agreed to the interview.

"Don't think for a second that they were just offering out this story, no way. We chased and we chased and we chased," he said.

The former Deputy Prime Minister has faced criticism from both sides of politics after it emerged he and Ms Campion were expected to receive $150,000 for their tell-all interview.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told Tasmanian radio station LAFM he would be addressing the "widely criticised" issue in private with Mr Joyce.

Mr Joyce has since said the money will be put into a trust for their son Sebastian, who was born in April.

Vikki Campion and Barnaby Joyce have faced criticism after it emerged they were receiving $150,000 for the interview. Picture: Channel 7

He told The Australian the interview was Ms Campion's idea and the couple decided to accept the money because media outlets were profiting from invading their privacy.

"Remember there are other people in this interview, being Vikki and Seb, so if it was just an interview with me as a politician, sure, I am not going to charge for that," Mr Joyce said.

"But that is not what they wanted. They wanted an interview obviously to get Vikki's side of the story and like most mothers she said, 'Seeing as I am being screwed over and there are drones and everything over my house in the last fortnight, paparazzi waiting for me, if everybody else is making money then [I am] going to make money out of it'."

A TV insider toldThe Sunday Telegraph the couple's $150,000 payment was good value for network - but not for Mr Joyce.

"Barnaby is destroying his life and blowing up his career for $150,000," a former television negotiator said. "He has sold himself out cheap."

In preview clips released last week, Sunday Night revealed there were "people who tried to stop the baby being born".

Barnaby Joyce and his wife Natalie arriving at the federal Parliament Midwinter Ball 2017. Picture: Ray Strange

"They said if you don't, they're going to come after you …[and] … they did," an emotional Ms Campion said.

"I would do anything to protect him," she added, referencing the couple's son Sebastian. "Everything was worth it for this."

Addressing her affair with Mr Joyce, Ms Campion said: "You can't help who you fall in love with."

In February Mr Joyce resigned as Deputy Prime Minister after it was revealed he and Ms Campion were expecting a child together.

In late 2017 Mr Joyce confirmed he and wife Natalie Joyce had separated after 24 years of marriage.

The former couple raised four daughters together: Julia, Caroline, Odette and Bridgette.

Despite his relegation to the back bench Mr Cullen said he doesn't expect Mr Joyce to retire anytime soon, predicting he will take a "second tilt" at the front bench.