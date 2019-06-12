Who's appearing in Coffs Harbour Local Court?

Here's the list of who's facing Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

Reiley Amos charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, drive a motor vehicle while disqualified, drive a vehicle with an illicit drug present in his blood, three counts of failing to appear in accordance with bail and possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit, police pursuit not stop and drive dangerously.

Daniel Ashenhurst charged with larceny to a value less than or equal to $2,000.

Jody Brazel charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Susan Joyce Button charged with stalk intimidate and intend to cause fear and behave in an offensive manner in a public place.

Mark Jason Coyle charged with use uninsured motor vehicle, use unregistered motor vehicle on road and drive, with licence suspended.

Lisa Marie Cummings charged with drive across dividing lines to perform a U-turn, not comply P1 licence-no p-plates, not comply with conditions of licence, not stop at a stop line at a red light, exceed the speed limit by 20kmh, possess or use a prohibited weapon, possess or attempt possess a prescribed, restricted substance.

Wayne Paul Devenish charged with not keep a firearm safely.

Ian Shane Dungay charged with larceny and good in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

Keysha Ellis charged with larceny to a value less than $2,000 and owner not disclose the identity of a driver or passenger.

Michael Vincent Evic charged with cultivate a prohibited plant and possess a prohibited drug.

Bradley Gouttman charged with supply a commercial quantity of cannabis, cultivate a commercial quantity of cannabis and possess a prohibited drug.

Sean Jason Healey charged with possess or attempt to possess a prescribed restricted substance and possess a prohibited drug.

Rimani Pena Hughes charged with possess a prohibited drug, assault an officer in the execution of duty and resist an officer in the execution of duty.

Daniel Innes charged with police pursuit, not stop drive dangerously.

Harrison Wayne Leach charged with negligent driving and not give particulars to police.

James Anthony Martin charged with possess a prohibited drug.

Bonnie Matthews charged with two counts of possess a prohibited drug.

Damien McCullough charged with larceny and goods in custody suspected of being stolen and break and enter in a house and steal property valued at less than or equal to $60,000.

Ben Naylor charged with cultivate a prohibited plan and possess a prohibited drug.

Thomas Peter Naylor charged with police pursuit, not stop drive recklessly and licence expired less than two years before prior offence.

Mark Anthony Nuske charged with cultivate a prohibited plan and possess a prohibited drug.

David John Rae charged with possess a prohibited drug and cultivate a prohibited plant.

Glen Leslie Rae charged with cultivate a prohibited plant.

Dorothy Glen Riley charged with possess a prohibited drug.

Christopher Rogers charged with destroy or damage property valued less than or equal to $2,000, common assault.

Tiara Rowsell charged with goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen and three counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

Dean Lawrence Russell charged with possess a prohibited drug.

Norman Trevor Schouten charged with aggravated break and enter into a dwelling in company stealing property valued below or equal to $60,000.

Crystal Jade Shepherd charged with possession of a prohibited drug.

Rikki Lee Skinner charged with possession of a prohibited drug.

Angus James Smith charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited drug, supply a prohibited drug and deal with property that's the proceeds of crime valued at or less than $100,000.

Maher Thompson charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

David Alan Tiedeman charged with intentionally marking a premises without prescribed consent.

Davina Leanne Torrens charged with steal property in a dwelling or house.

Alan James Williams charged with cultivate a prohibited drug and cultivate cannabis.

Jason Lee Winship charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited drug and possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit.

Molly Anne Woods charged with common assault.