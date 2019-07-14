Who's appearing in court this week?

The list of accused facing charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Gavin Charles Caldwell charged with two counts of drive with high range PCA and three counts of never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

Geoffrey Michael Cavanagh charged with two counts of possess unregistered firearm, two counts of possess unauthorised firearm, two counts of not keep firearm safely, possess ammunition without holding a licence and common assault.

Lisa Marie Cummings charged with possess a prohibited weapon without permit, possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance, exceed speed greater than 20km/h, not stop at stop line at red light, not comply conditions of licence, no P plates, and drive across dividing lines to do u-turn.

Peter Douglas Happ charged with drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent and stalk/intimidate intend fear.

Israel Marial charged with two counts of larceny and five counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception.

Thomas Peter Naylor charged with police pursuit and licence expired.

Kai Noonan charged with destroy or damage property and stalk/intimidate intend fear.

Steve Nowalinski charged with common assault.

Mathew Kira Peni charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Kelly Ann Scrimgeour charged with larceny, 16 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, two counts of possess prohibited drug and possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance.

Jack Tardent charged with police pursuit, possess ammunition without holding licence, possess unauthorised firearm, possess prohibited drug, possess loaded firearm in public place, supply prohibited drug great than indictable and less than commercial quantity, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, receive property stolen outside SW greater than $15,000 and receive property stolen outside NSW less than $2,000.

Emily Jade Wallace charged with deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, three counts of possess prohibited drug and supply prohibited drug greater than small and less than indictable quantity.

Jason Lee Winship charged with seven counts of possess prohibited drug, possess or use prohibited weapon without permit, three counts of possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance and rider not wear approved bicycle helmet.