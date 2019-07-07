Who's appearing in court this week?

The list of accused facing charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

The list of accused facing charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court. John Weekes

Reiley Amos charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of breach of bail, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, drive while disqualified, drive with illicit drug present in blood and police pursuit.

Daniel Ashenhurst charged with possess prohibited drug, shoplifting, common assault, destroy or damage property, stalk/intimidate, and armed w/i commit indictable offence.

Aaron Azzopardi charged with demand with menaces intend obtain gain/cause loss, stalk/intimidate and intimidate police officer in execution of duty.

Djuan Barsah charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Vernon Brisley charged with cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent.

Harmony Rose Carriage-Jarrett charged with aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, assault with intent to rob armed with offensive weapon, aggravated enter dwelling w/i knowing people there and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jordan Connolly charged with three counts of break and enter house steal value less than or equal to $60,000, two counts of break and enter dwelling with intent (steal), possess house-breaking implements, and two counts of destroy or damage property.

Jerome Tyrone Connors charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - armed.

Nicole Louise Forbes charged with three counts of shoplifting, larceny, breach of bond, custody of knife in public place and drive while disqualified.

April Anne Harris charged with deal with identity info to commit indictable offence, and nine counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

Daniel Harris charged with nine counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

David Ian Hyde charged with common assault and two counts of stalk/intimidate.

Mitchell Edward Jackwitz charged with negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm).

Dale Robert Kennedy charged with resist or hinder police officer in execution of duty and destroy or damage property less than or equal to $2,000.

Caleb Lambert charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Gregory Lawrence Laurie charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm, and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - armed.

Craig Mallett charged with assault officer in execution of duty and middle range PCA.

Wayne Marnoch charged with break and enter house steal value less than or equal to $60,000, possess unauthorised firearm, not keep firearm safely, possess unregistered firearm, possess ammunition without holding licence, fire firearm manner likely injure persons/property and armed w/i commit indictable offence.

Christopher Edward Millgate charged with commit act of indecency with person under 16 years, aggravated sexual assault - victim under the age of 16 years, two counts of commit act of indecency with person under 16 years, assault with act of indecency, persistent sexual abuse of a child, commit act of indecency with victim under 10 years, and four counts of have sexual intercourse with person greater than 10 and less than 14 years.

Matthew Narrier charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there, enter building/land w/i commit indictable offence, 12 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, receive/dispose stole property less than or equal to $5,000, and steal property in dwelling-house.

Dylan Pettit charged with common assault, destroy or damage property and affray.

Brodie David Pou charged with deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, possess or use prohibited weapon without permit, supply prohibited drug less than commercial quantity, possess prohibited drug, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others, larceny value less than or equal to $2,000.

Colin Ray Rice charged with take/detain in company w/i to get advantage occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lauren Ruby Russ charged with supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity.

Jack Tardent charged with police pursuit, possess ammunition without licence, possess unauthorised firearm, possess prohibited drug, possess loaded firearm in public place, supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, drive while disqualified, receive property stolen outside NSW greater than $15,000 and receive property stolen outside NSW less than or equal to $2,000.

Gregory James Thompson charged with police pursuit and two counts of drive while disqualified.

Mark James Torrington charged with kidnap in company w/i serious indictable occasion actual bodily harm and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

Kyla Whitton charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there and breach of bail.