Who's appearing in court this week?

The list of accused facing Coffs Harbour and Bellingen local courts this week.

COFFS HARBOUR LOCAL COURT

Kyle Patrick Bermingham charged with police pursuit, possess prohibited drug and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

Adam Joel Bradley charged with reckless grievous bodily harm.

Andrew Patrick Cook charged with larceny, breach of bond, and goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

Richard Arthur Evans charged with negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Kaylee Ann Rochelle Greig charged with affray.

Marvin Hita charged with custody of knife in public place, and behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school.

Chanelle Nicole Lourens charged with affray.

Marcus Gordon Meredith charged with custody of knife in public place, goods in custody suspected of being stolen, and two counts of driving while licence cancelled.

Samuel Robert Arthur Reid charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon.

Stephen Laurence Ryan charged with use carriage service to menace/harass/offend and make vexatious call to emergency service number.

Stephen Edward Turner charged with break and enter house etc steal value less than or equal to $60,000 larceny and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.

Amos David Whitlock charged with three counts of do act to threaten safety of aircraft/persons on board and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.

Dan Yaya Anan charged with carry out sexual act with another without consent and common assault.

BELLINGEN LOCAL COURT

Denna Beaumont charged with common assault.

Gary William Butler charged with two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

Justin Joseph Chandler charged with robbery, two counts of never licensed person drive vehicle on road, drive with greater than six months and less than four years old not restrained as prescribed, state false name or home address, drive with one unrestrained passenger, and larceny value less than or equal to $2,000.

Craig Victor Clarke charged with custody of knife in public place.

Justin Joseph Jarret charged with three counts of custody of knife in public place.

Sean Frankie Eaglesham O'Brien charged with police pursuit, resist officer in execution of duty, custody of knife in public place, drive uninsured vehicle, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and use unregistered motor vehicle on road.

Daryl Graham Watts charged with possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance, custody of knife in public place, shoplifting, learner not accompanied by driver, and learner driver not display "L” plates.