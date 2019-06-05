Who's appearing in court this week?

A list of the accused facing criminal charges before Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

Reiley Jay Amos is facing 12 charges including steal motor vehicle, two counts of larceny, three counts of break and enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, and other traffic offences.

Sarah Amy Byrnes is facing a charge of common assault.

Jason John Clarkson is facing charges of cultivate prohibited plant, possess prohibited drug and supply prohibited drug.

Ken Close is facing charges of police pursuit - drive dangerously, exceed speed greater than 45km/h, drive an unregistered vehicle, possess prohibited drug, drive under the influence of drugs and drive while disqualified.

David Alan Cole is facing charges of cultivate prohibited plant, possess ammunition without holding a licence, possess unregistered firearm and not keep firearm safely.

Estelle Collins in facing charges of common assault, destroy or damage property, two counts of behave in an offensive manner in or near a public place or school, resist officer in execution of duty, two counts of assault officer in execution of duty and false representation resulting in police investigation.

Andrew Patrick Cook is facing charges of negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), larceny, not give particulars to owner of damaged property, not give particulars to police and breach of bond on previous shoplifting and larceny charges.

Richard Arthur Evans is facing a charge of negligent driving (occasioning grievous bodily harm).

Corey Hogbin is facing charges of assault officer in execution of duty and possess prohibited drug.

Tyke Kemp is facing charges of common assault and remain on in-closed land without lawful excuse.

Jacquelin Latham is facing a charge of common assault.

Israel Marial is facing charges of larceny and five counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception.

Ramanveer Singh Mullee is facing charges of police pursuit - drive recklessly, exceed speed greater than 45km/h and not comply with P1/P2 high performance vehicle restriction.

Steve Nowalinski is facing a charge of common assault.

Matthew Kira Peni is facing a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Stephen Laurence Ryan is facing charges of use carriage service to menace, harass or offend and make vexatious call to an emergency service number.

Ryan James Smith is facing charges of aggravated break and enter, and armed with intent to commit indictable offence.