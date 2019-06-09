Who's appearing in court this week?

The criminal lists for Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.

Paul Azzopardi is facing charges of aggravated break and enter in company, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of the owner, assault an officer in execution of duty and fail to appear in accordance with bail.

Nathan Gary Cracknell is facing charges of stalk intimidate and intend fear or physical harm, use a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

Jocelyn Ann Dungay is facing a charges of armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, aggravated break and enter in company not steal and affray.

Jason Murray Elphick is facing charges of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence and kidnap in company.

Thomas Frederick Fuller is facing charges of knowingly participate in criminal group assist crime and 34 charges of supply a prohibited drug.

Ryan Gill is facing charges of two counts of supply a prohibited drug and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Johnny Philip Glasgow is facing charges of two counts of drive with high range PCA and drive a motor vehicle with licence suspended.

Wade Anthony Hallgade is facing nine counts of supply a prohibited drug and two counts of possess a prohibited drug.

Avalon Harris-Pepper is facing three counts of possess a prohibited drug, supply a prohibited drug and excluded person remain in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

Talissa Kelly is facing charges of knowingly participate in a criminal group and eight counts of supply a prohibited drug in small and commercial quantities.

Jory Michael Mackay is facing charges of knowingly direct activities of a criminal group, supply prohibited firearm to an unauthorised person, 29 counts of supply prohibited drug and knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime and possession of unregistered and shortened firearm offences.

Bryce Nicolson is facing charges of knowingly participate in a criminal group and supply prohibited drugs.

Tyler William Sinclar Hull is facing charges of knowingly participate in a criminal group and seven counts of supply a prohibited drug.

Jessica Snow is facing charges of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

Howard John Spearing is facing five counts of common assault, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under the authority of the offender.

Tahlia Trimboli is facing a charge of supply a prohibited drug.

Cory Samuel Yeo is facing a charge of knowingly participate in a criminal group and eight charges of supply a prohibited drug.