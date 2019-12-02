Menu
Here's a list of accused to appear before a magistrate in the Coffs Harbour Local Court today.
Crime

Who's appearing in Coffs Harbour Local Court?

2nd Dec 2019 10:00 AM
Here's a list of accused to appear before a magistrate in the Coffs Harbour Local Court.

James Leslie Colin Canham charged with two counts of common assault, stalk intimidate intend to cause fear, destroy damage property with a value of up to $2,000.

 

Clayton Reece Gray charged with two counts of stalk intimidate cause fear, common assault, destroy or damage property.

 

Edwina Valmai Guard charged with make false document to obtain property, use false document to obtain financial advantage, make false document to obtain financial advantage and three counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

 

Grant Lemin charged with armed with intent to commit indictable offence, use unauthorised pistol, not comply with gun storage, stalk intimidate intend to cause fear. 

 

Craig William Ritchie drive in a reckless furious manner, negligent driving.

