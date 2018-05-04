Whopper catch: Boy's monster Mooloolaba fish

8 year old Zayne McDonald caught a 1.8m marlin while fishing with his dad off Mooloolaba.Zayne is pictured with the rod he used to catch the fish.

AN EIGHT-year-old Sunshine Coast angler has gone a full 12 rounds with a 40kg spearfish and won.

Woombye's Zayne McDonald was fishing with his father at the Inner Gneerings reef system off Mooloolaba where to his amazement the youngster hooked a 1.87m marlin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

For Zayne and his father Ben, the 40kg beast put up quite the fight.

After exerting all his energy, Zayne was worn out. He had battled with the powerful monster for 15 minutes. It took Ben another 15 to haul their prize in.

While marlins can grow to be much larger, this fish was bigger than its captor.

"It was really difficult, we had to chase it for a long time," Zayne said.

"Dad was driving the boat and I was holding on to the line. It was jumping out of the air in front of us.

"I got pretty tired, dad had to help me a little bit."

Sunday mornings on the water have become a family tradition for Ben and his sons Zayne and Rhyder.

But they'd never snared a haul quite like this.

"I've been fishing since I was four," Zayne said proudly.

"Even though it was a baby marlin it was a lot bigger than me.

"We wanted to release it but we had to keep it cause it was so worn out.

"Going out on the boat is fun, I just like being on the water and catching fish. And that was easily the biggest one I have caught."

The Sunshine Coast is one of the few places in the world where a marlin can be caught year round.