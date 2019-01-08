Menu
A drifted houseboat battles the waves at Point Vernon shore.
Runaway houseboat launches three hour rescue from the rocks

8th Jan 2019 1:01 AM
A DRIFTING houseboat sparked a three-hour rescue mission in choppy waters on Monday.

At one point, the vessel nearly crashed against the rocky shore at Point Vernon before Hervey Bay Water Police intervened.

Point Vernon resident Gavin Patterson, a boatie of 60 years, watched on from his home in astonishment as the houseboat headed for the rocks.

"I for sure thought it was going to hit," Mr Patterson said.

Luckily, help came just in time.

A 47-year-old man was aboard the houseboat and went on to assist with the towing process.

The houseboat was ultimately safely anchored at Torquay.

Hervey Bay Water Police Acting Sergeant Grant Brumwell said recent heavy winds were partly responsible for the boat's misadventure.

He reminded boaties to keep an eye on their vessel and remember to secure them properly.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay also helped out with the mission.

hervey bay houseboat tide weather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

