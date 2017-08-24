Who'll like it hot in September?

IN just one month's time our beloved Curryfest returns for 2017.

What began as a community celebration of Woolgoolga's unique Punjabi heritage, has evolved into so much more than that. Thanks to exceptional community support and local business getting behind the event, not only does it bring the community together, it boosts business, creates excitement and buzz and increases tourism.

Over the years, as visitor numbers have grown, so has the festival. What started out as a small one-day community fair has now evolved into one of the top Destination NSW Flagship Events. Curryfest now includes lead up events right throughout September and draws people not just from interstate but overseas as well.

While the lead up events are always hugely popular, of course the Curryfest market day is the main event.

Visitors to Woolgoolga Curryfest 2015 took part in a number of activities including Bollywood-style dancing, meditation and hula hoop classes. Emily Burley

This year on September 23, the town of Woolgoolga transforms into a bustling hive of entertainment, delicious cuisine and family fun.

The main street is closed to traffic and lined with hundreds of food and market stalls.

The main stages entertainment boasts a huge array of culturally diverse performers, plus roving street performers and local retailers get behind the event hosting special sales, offering special accommodation discounts and hosting stalls.

The Woolgoolga Beach Reserve is ringed with food and market stalls. There will be Nidz Kitchen cooking demonstrations zone, a dedicated Kids Zone and the Breathe Move Live Zone where those seeking their zen can visit for as long as they want.

For all the details go to www.curryfest.com.au