Whole lot of love for the new generation

IT'S a sight not everyone can be part of, but one everybody would love to see in their later years of life, the birth of their fifth generation.

At 86 years old, Jean Spicer is able to cuddle, dote on and be part of newborn baby Nixie Akilli Robinson-Morris's life, the fifth generation born late last month into a close-knit family.

"It's one of those things words can't describe,” said new grandmother Linda Clarke-Robinson.

"Each new generation is a big experience.

"Jean is loving it.

"I thought it would be wonderful, but when it happened it was just one of those things I just can't describe.

"The love, happiness and joy that filled each of our hearts.

"We all felt the same way and whenever we try to explain how we feel, it's just an understatement.

"Each generation is really close.

"We're really good friends as well as family, which takes it into the next level.”

The family has called the area home since 1981 because of what it has to offer.