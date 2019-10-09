Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The front of the house has been completely destroyed after a fire broke out this morning.
The front of the house has been completely destroyed after a fire broke out this morning. Eden Boyd
News

‘Whole garage on fire’: Fireys rush to house blaze

Ashley Carter
Eden Boyd
9th Oct 2019 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to reports of a garage fire at a Sippy Downs home this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said five crews were called to the University Way home just after 7am.

A witness who drove past the fire told the Daily the "whole garage was on fire".

A driver who saw the fire said the
A driver who saw the fire said the "whole garage was on fire". Contributed

Paramedics were also called to the scene, but said no patients required treatment at this stage.

The QFES spokeswoman said the front of the house was "well-alight", but firefighters had the blaze contained by about 7.35am.

editors picks fire garagae fire house fire queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services sippy downs
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ‘I’ve lost everything’: Bushfires rip through 30 NSW homes

    ‘I’ve lost everything’: Bushfires rip through 30 NSW homes

    Environment Homes have been destroyed and devastated residents have fled northern NSW towns as winds fuel 42 bushfires, including 13 uncontained blazes across northern NSW.

    Sites chosen for council’s push for a fully renewable future

    premium_icon Sites chosen for council’s push for a fully renewable future

    News The first sites have been chosen and work will soon begin on Coffs Harbour City...

    PUPPY PARADISE: $1.2m park vision is now a reality

    premium_icon PUPPY PARADISE: $1.2m park vision is now a reality

    News More than three years of planning and construction has culminated into this week’s...

    Man leads police on chase after alleged break and enter

    premium_icon Man leads police on chase after alleged break and enter

    News A MAN who allegedly attempted to evade his arrest twice after breaking into a...