Kristy McBain v Fiona Kotvojs: Who will win Eden-Monaro?

History will be made when either Labor’s Kristy McBain or the Liberal’s Fiona Kotvojs become the first woman to represent the seat of Eden-Monaro.

History will be made when either Labor’s Kristy McBain or the Liberal’s Fiona Kotvojs become the first woman to represent the seat of Eden-Monaro.

Eden-Monaro in the southeast corner of NSW is no ordinary seat.

The picturesque electorate, which takes in the agricultural centres of Yass and Bega, holiday hot spots such as Merimbula and Eden and bushfire devastated communities including Cobargo, has traditionally been a bellwether seat.

That means the party which wins Eden-Monaro traditionally wins government.

That was until 2016 when Labor's Mike Kelly bucked the trend.

With his early resignation, the history books will need to be updated again following today's by-election when either Labor's Kristy McBain or the Liberal's Fiona Kotvojs become the first woman to represent the seat in Canberra.

Labor Eden-Monaro candidate Kristy McBain. Picture: Andrew Taylor

If the Liberals manage to claw back the seat from Labor, another record will fall as it will be the first time the Government has won a seat held by the Opposition in a by-election in 100 years.

Despite their political differences, former lawyer Kristy McBain and Oxfam director Fiona Kotvojs have a lot in common.

Both women grew up in the electorate but were forced to leave their families for tertiary studies - something they are passionate about fixing.

Dr Kotvojs and Ms McBain were both the first members of their families to go to university and both have supportive tradie husbands who have allowed them to chase their political dreams.

The recent fires which ripped through the electorate also gave both women a stronger drive to make sure their damaged community had a voice in Canberra.

Ms McBain, 37, was the Bega Valley mayor during the devastating summer bushfires which tore through her community. The mother-of-three spent day after day at the emergency operations centre working 18 hours a days as her community burnt to the ground.

"This is a community I have grown up in, I know people that have been impacted, I know people that were waiting for ambulances, you know people that are cut off and you know people who have just suffered the most horrible loss," she said.

"You are the person everyone wants information from and that made me realise how important local leadership was.

"If I wasn't calm during an evacuation meeting, would they have been calm? I highly doubt it. I was trying very hard to keep those very dark moments to the car."

Labor candidate for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain with Labor leader Anthony Albanese in Queanbeyan on June 13. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

On one of those rural properties, between Narooma and Cobargo, Dr Kotvojs and husband Alan made the decision to stay and defend their home as the fire swept through.

The couple managed to save their house but lost fences on their cattle and truffle farm at Dignams Creek.

"It got 20 metres from the front door and 30 metres from the back," she said.

"We had planned (to stay and defend) when we built because it wasn't a case of if the fires come through, but when."

A 20-minute drive to the south west of Dr Kotvojs's farm in Cobargo, locals gave Prime Minister Scott Morrison a hostile reception after his return from holidays in Hawaii which could shape today's election.

As mayor, Ms McBain had been in that town only hours earlier and believes Mr Morrison should have checked with her before visiting the devastated community.

"You have to gauge your community. The Prime Minister hadn't reached out and asked my opinion on him coming in or not. If he had've, I would have said it's really raw. These people at the showground are literally running out of their homes with what they have got on their backs," Ms McBain said.

Liberal candidate for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro, Fiona Kotvojs, campaigns in Queanbeyan. Picture: Sean Davey

While Labor goes into the race as slight favourite, Labor leader Anthony's Albanese leadership could come under pressure if Labor - which holds the seat by a wafer thin margin of 0.9 per cent - loses a seat under his watch.

Working in the Liberals favour is the Prime Minister's very high approval rating in the wake of the coronavirus. But as the pandemic eases and the painful economic impact of COVID-19 is felt, both sides know that the residents of Eden-Monaro crave the security of a job.

Dr Kotvojs, who spent eight years in the Army Reserve, believes keeping young people living and working in regional areas is "fixable" even post-pandemic.

Kristy McBain with her husband Brad and children Ruby, Max and Jack. Picture: Andrew Taylor

"If you want to make changes and deal with serious issues, you have to take a long term perspective," Dr Kotvojs said.

The government is also spruiking its investment in the Snowy 2.0 project which will unlock more than 2000 regional jobs. But for Dr Kotvojs, whose straw-bale rammed earth house has compostable toilets and is off-the-grid, it's not about favouring any power-generation over another. Instead, she says it's "about getting the mix right".

"We have to have reliable energy and we have to have affordable energy," Dr Kotvojs said.

"It has to be all things … because there are people that last winter had their power disconnected because of the cost of it."

As the daughter of a coal worker, Ms McBain says she wants Australia to move towards a "cleaner greener economy" but believes there needs to be a transition plan for workers.

"There is no discussion about a plan for the future. How do we transition these jobs," Ms McBain said.

"If we don't you end up with a whole range more people getting work.

"We have to start talking about renewables and how they could potentially create more jobs."

Originally published as Who will win the Eden-Monaro by-election?