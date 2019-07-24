Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Who will replace Crystalbrook Collection boss?

by Chris Calcino
24th Jul 2019 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search is on for a new chief executive to lead the billion-dollar Crystalbrook Collection hotel chain after the surprise departure of its founding chief, Mark Davie.

Mr Davie said he had "agreed to part company" with Crystalbrook due to his own growing business commitments in Newcastle.

"My task with Crystalbrook Collection was to establish a hotel management company and set up the first hotels," he told the Cairns Post.

"Riley is now operating at 92 per cent occupancy and I feel confident that both Bailey and Flynn will be equally successful when they open.

"It's time for me now to focus on my own interests."

Mr Davie has been at the helm of the hotel firm since it burst onto the scene in 2016 with its three Cairns developments worth a collective $370 million and plans for a $200 million transformation of the Port Douglas marina.

The company, owned by Syrian billionaire Ghassan Aboud, issued a statement with scant details about what led to the seismic shift.

Current group director of hotels Geoff York will assume the position of acting chief executive until a replacement is found.

"The executive leadership team of Crystalbrook Collection will continue progressing with the company's projects within the Australian hospitality and leisure industry," the statement said.

"The company wishes to thank Mark for his contribution since the inception of the brand and wishes him the best in his future endeavours."

Mr Davie said he was proud of what he had achieved with the firm and gave a nod to the serendipity that led him to the job in the first place.

"It's been a challenge I never expected would fall on my lap, but I can look back on what we have achieved in a very small time frame with great pride," he said.

Mr Davie was still fielding media interviews as the company's CEO as late as Monday afternoon, when he told the Cairns Post the yet-to-open Bailey and Flynn hotels now had very strong bookings two years in advance.

"Many of those people otherwise simply wouldn't have come to Cairns," he said.

"Our sales department has been out there talking to people, telling them about Cairns.

"Some have never been, but others have been but there wasn't the level of accommodation they were looking for until now."

More Stories

crystalbrook crystalbrook collection development ghassan aboud mark davie

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    News WE'VE asked every Group 2 coach to nominate who they thought were the 13 best players from 2019 and tallied the votes to come up with one hell of a side.

    All the gossip and the fashion mistakes from Splendour 2019

    premium_icon All the gossip and the fashion mistakes from Splendour 2019

    Offbeat The music, fashion and the lack of celebrities

    What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

    What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

    News ONLINE POLL: Readers divided over $76.5 million Civic Space.

    Police officer slapped with revenge porn charge

    premium_icon Police officer slapped with revenge porn charge

    News The officer has been suspended from duty over the alleged incident.