Who will be able to access your My Health Record?

MEDICAL RECORD: Details of your hospital stays, medical imagining history, GP visits and current medications can all be kept on My Health Record Trevor Veale

DO I have a choice? Is it secure? Will my information be private?

With all the talk and plenty of questions surrounding the digital My Health Record system, locals have the opportunity to attend an information session in Coffs Harbour to gain a better understanding of the process.

My Health Record is an online library of your key health information, and can be accessed by your regular healthcare providers, community pharmacies and hospitals.

Your record travels with you and includes information such as hospital discharge summaries, allergies, medicines information and pathology test results.

Your record retains this key information, so you and your healthcare providers can access it when it is needed.

Every Australian with a Medicare card or Department of Veteran's card will receive a My Health Record by the end of 2018 unless they have opted out through the My Health Record website or the helpline by November 15.

While this date marks the end of the opt-out period for the My Health Record system, it's not the end of consumer choice relating to Australia's digital health record.

"Over six million Australians have registered for a My Health Record since its inception in 2012.

This number grew during the opt-out period as some people saw the benefits of joining and didn't want to wait for the automatic creation of the records at the end of the year,” said Amanda Wilkinson, North Coast Primary Health Network's My Health Record Program Manager.

"Those who have opted out in the four-month period since July can still register for a record in the future at any time. Conversely, any person who receives one and decides to cancel the record later has the flexibility to do so.

"Others who opt out now, but then learn of the security features which offer better protection than they expected can register any-time in the future.”

Improved features include the ability to set a Record Access Code or a Limited Document Access Code to control which healthcare providers can view your My Health Record or certain documents within it and the ability to set up email or SMS notifications to alert you when a new healthcare provider accesses your My Health Record.

North Coast Primary Health Network has taken to the road to inform residents on the Mid North Coast about the workings of My Health Record .

"At our these events residents can expect to learn what is contained in their record, who has access to it, what types of access and security settings they can put on their records, and how to opt out of having a record if they do not want one. There will also be an opportunity to ask our team any questions about their My Health Record.”

Coffs Coast residents are invited to attend the My Health Record information session being held at C.ex Coffs on November 8 from 5.30pm to 7pm.

For details about attending the local info session contact North Coast Primary Health Network 6618 5400.

North Coast Primary Health Network works alongside community members and health professionals to improve access to well-coordinated quality health care. Their aim is to work together to transform the healthcare system and reduce health inequities. Learn more at www.ncphn.org.au

All Australians with a Medicare or Department of Veteran's Affairs Card will receive a My Health Record unless they choose not to have one. Those who decide not to have a record can opt out by visiting here or by calling 1800 723 471.