Who let the dogs out?

ONE of the joys of living on the Coffs Coast is taking your four-legged friend for a run on a leash-free beach.

Best buddies, Brutus, McIntosh, Molly, Grace and Benson take their respective owners to Boambee beach on most mornings, only this week there was some confusion. Was this still a leash-free beach?

"Earlier this week I took my dog, Brutus, out for our morning walk,” said Margaret Bridgman.

"It's something we have been doing together (now with a second generation of dog) for the past 20 years, rain or shine.

"Its a real doggie community at Boambee Beach, with approximately 20 people gathering from first light. We don't know each other's names but we know everyone from their dogs; Molly the Maltese, McIntosh the Westie, Brutus the poodle, Zippy the greyhound and so on.”

Normally the topic of conversation in the group is about their beloved pets but this week everyone was talking out the new sign.

"We were all astonished about a newly erected sign by council at the railway bridge stating dogs must be kept on a leash; there had been no community consultation or notification. We just couldn't understand it, the sign stated horses and 4WD vehicles were allowed but that dogs must be on the leash, it didn't make any sense.”

A quick look on council's website showed Boambee Beach still listed as a leash-free beach for dogs and, apparently horses, and even camels are also free to use Boambee beach.

The confusion seems to have occurred due to the placement of the sign. The new signage about dogs needing to be on leashes applies only to a specific area of Boambee Creek.

"The new sign, which replaces an old version, is located on the creek,” said a spokesperson for CHCC.

"The creek is actually within the Coffs Coast State Park, which is why dogs being walked along the creek need to be on a leash. The official location of Boambee Beach is from where the creek meets the ocean all the way to beach access near Gallows Beach. It is leash-free for the whole length.”

To avoid further confusion, council is taking another look at the wording, and also the placement, of the sign and hope Brutus, McIntosh, Molly, Grace and Benson continue to enjoy their daily leash-free outings at Boambee Beach.