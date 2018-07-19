Who is the undies flusher?

The undie flusher is costing rate payers in the Bellinger Keys.

The undie flusher is costing rate payers in the Bellinger Keys.

IT'S not your usual request from council but residents in an estate on the Mid North Coast have been warned - no more flushing underwear down the toilet or cameras will be installed.

Residents living in the Bellinger Keys in Urunga received a letter from the Bellingen Shire Council addressing a serious issue costing rate payers $250 to $500 every time workers have to clear the pumps.

It's not clear if they're granny panties, a sexy g-string or a cheeky kid finding entertainment in flushing his undies down the dunnie but sent to The Advocate by a concerned resident, the letter comes with a warning not to be taken lightly.

"I am writing in response to a resident or residents flushing underwear down the toilet on a regular basis,” the letter stated.

"The underwear is choking the sewer pumps and causing blockages.

"Every time this happens, it costs rate payers approximately $250-500 depending on the time of occurrence.

"The frequency of this happening is becoming more regular with crews having to lift pumps in Bellinger Keys four times in one week.

"Please do not flush underwear, nappies or wipes down the toilet, instead dispose of them in the rubbish bins as none of them (undies) break down and they block the pumps.

"Should this keep on happening, Council will install a camera in the sewer mains to locate the perpetrator and issue a fine.”

Concerned about the cost and installation of cameras, resident Catherine McKinnon said the positive is Council is addressing the issue.

"How much money will this potentially cost rate payers of Bellinger Keys if Council installs cameras?” she questioned.

"Council will have to install a camera on every individual sewer main running from their property to the main Council sewer main.

"On a positive note, they are addressing a major problem for water treatment works.”