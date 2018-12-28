Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner.
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner. Rob Williams
News

Who is Katie M and did she say yes?

28th Dec 2018 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:10 PM

KATIE M got a little extra cheer this Christmas when her love took to the skies to pop the big question.

A plane was seen earlier today flying over Yamanto flying a banner saying "Katie M will you marry me?".

QT deputy editor Andrew Korner and chief photographer Rob Williams spotted the grand proposal just after noon.

We're not sure who Katie M is, who proposed or what her answer was but we would love to know more.

If you can help us find the (hopefully) lucky in love couple email qt@qt.com.au.

 

 

Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner.
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner. Rob Williams
editors picks flying marriage proposal plane weddings
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    premium_icon Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    News Emergency services including police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue called to the scene.

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    News Take care when entering waterways.

    A harrowing history of beach drownings

    premium_icon A harrowing history of beach drownings

    News A confronting reality, Moonee Beach drownings are far from the first

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    News Lifesaving information for beach goers.

    Local Partners