Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stuart Robert baptises tourists in the Jordan River on a holy tour of Israel.
Stuart Robert baptises tourists in the Jordan River on a holy tour of Israel.
Politics

‘Who does he think he is, the f***ing Messiah?’

by GREG STOLZ
9th Dec 2019 5:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PHOTOS and videos have emerged of controversial ­Morrison Government minister Stuart Robert baptising tourists in the Jordan River on a holy tour of Israel.

Mr Robert, the Minister for Government Services and devout Pentecostal churchgoer, and his pastor wife Chantelle co-led the $5600-a-head, 14-day "Treasures of Grace Tour" in September and October, despite courting controversy over a similar trip last year. The trip was promoted as "the adventure of a lifetime walking in the footsteps of Jesus".

Facebook photos and video obtained by The Courier-Mail show him participating in the baptism ceremony and frolicking in the river with others on the tour, organised by the Gold Coast's Metro Church, where Mr Robert's wife is the "people's pastor".

One video shows the ­minister laying his hands on a woman's shoulders before dunking her under water and applauding.

The trip was not taken during a parliamentary break and came despite a Government travel warning about Israel.

Stuart Robert baptises tourists in the Jordan River on a holy tour of Israel.
Stuart Robert baptises tourists in the Jordan River on a holy tour of Israel.

A Labor insider said that Mr Robert should resign from ­Parliament "if he wants to be the Messiah and gallivant around the world".

"This is a bloke who the taxpayer is paying ... and instead of representing the Gold Coast, he's overseas swimming with his mates," he said.

"Who does he think he is - the f----ing Messiah?"

A spokesman for Mr Robert said the minister had approved leave for the family trip "in a personal capacity and at his own expense as a volunteer with his local church".

After questions were raised about last year's trip, Mr Robert's office said he would reconsider plans to host the 2019 Treasures of Grace Tour.

Mr Robert - the MP for the northern Gold Coast seat of Fadden and who has served as a minister under Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison - has been embroiled in several scandals during his 12-year political career.

Last year, he was forced to repay taxpayers almost $38,000 after it was revealed he had been racking up $2000-a-month home internet bills.

He resigned from the ­Turnbull ministry in 2016 after controversy over an unofficial trip to China with a mining executive mate and Liberal Party donor.

More Stories

baptism federal mp israel jaunt politics stuart robert

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's 19 best sporting clubs of 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's 19 best sporting clubs of 2019

        News THE past 12 months have been outstanding for sport on the Coffs Coast, so we're taking a look at the clubs who have been the most successful throughout 2019.

        PHOTOS: World champion drops-in on boardriders presentation

        premium_icon PHOTOS: World champion drops-in on boardriders presentation

        News LOCAL groms in awe as surfing icon Mick Fanning hands out awards.

        Fireys protect Upper Orara homes surrounded by burning bush

        premium_icon Fireys protect Upper Orara homes surrounded by burning bush

        News VIDEO: Upper Orara residents praise fireys for saving their homes

        Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        premium_icon Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        Crime Witness told police she saw a man 'looking dead' on the side of hwy