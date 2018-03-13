Who are the winners and losers in affordability battle?

FIRST home buyers are back in a big way.

During the December quarter of 2017 there were 30,894 new loans to first home buyers; the highest number since December 2009.

The Adelaide Bank/REIA Housing Affordability Report found the number of first home buyers increased by 6.8 per cent for the quarter and by almost a third (32.6 per cent) over 12 months.

"First home buyers now make up 25.8 per cent of the total owner occupied housing market (excluding refinancing),” REIA President Malcolm Gunning said.

"This is the highest rate since December 2012, after dropping steadily over the past 5 years.”

The result came despite the report finding that housing affordability declined across the country in all states and territories during the final three months of last year.

The report found the proportion of median family income required to meet average loan repayments increased by 1.3 percentage points to 31.6 per cent over the quarter.

"At the same time, the number of loans increased across the country by 1.5 per cent, with increases in each state and territory except New South Wales and Western Australia,” Mr Gunning said.

While the last quarter of 2017 shows a marginal decline after a relatively stable 2017 any major improvement is going to come from a considerable increase in supply.

A report by the Grattan Institute reveals industry needs to build an extra 50,000 homes a year for a decade so that house prices are 5 to 20 per cent lower than they would be otherwise be.

Mr Gunning said this may appear any easy prescription but the reality is that unless there is a coordinated and aligned approach by all three levels of government this will not occur.

"We need to address this with some urgency and reform the planning and approval process. We need all tiers of Government involved and implementing change,” Mr Gunning said.

"REIA believes a first step in this is the appointment of a Minister of Property Services. This would also recognise the importance of the property sector as a driver of economic growth and employment. Property investment supported by historically low interest rates has been a significant contributor to growth in the Australian economy since 2013/14 as we transition away from a decade-long reliance on mining.”

The report found that nationally renting is the most affordable housing option with the proportion of median family income required to meet rent payments increased by 0.1percentage points to 25.8 per cent.

But affordability was varied across the states and territories with affordability improving in New South Wales and Queensland, but declining elsewhere.