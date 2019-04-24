Whitney’s ‘lesbian lover’ tells all

ROBYN Crawford, the woman who perhaps was closest to Whitney Houston and rumoured to be her lesbian lover, is breaking her silence.

Crawford has written a memoir called A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, set to hit bookshelves on November 5, which is set to detail "the moving and often complicated story of her life and relationship with Whitney".

Whitney Houston and her rumoured lesbian lover Robyn Crawford, second left. Picture: Supplied

Crawford is described as someone who "has stayed out of the limelight and held the great joys, wild adventures, and hard truths of her life with Whitney close to her heart."

"With warmth, candour, and an impressive recall of detail, Robyn gives readers insight into Whitney's life and career," publisher Dutton said. "She traces the years from when she and Whitney first met as teenagers in the 1980s to the recording of Whitney's first album and the infinite success that followed.

Robyn Crawford has written A Song for you: My Life with Whitney Houston. Picture: Supplied

"From countless sold-out world tours to her epic rendition of the US national anthem to the set of The Bodyguard, her tempestuous marriage, and the birth of her only child, Robyn was there," it said. "Finally, the person who knew her best sets the record straight."

Last year's documentary, Whitney, detailed the singer's long-rumoured bisexuality, as well as sexual abuse she was reported to have suffered at the hands of a cousin.

Whitney Houston and husband Bobby Brown. Picture: AP

In the documentary former bodyguard David Roberts said that Crawford and Houston's husband Bobby Brown would have physical fights over their shared loved of the singer.

Brown has previously confirmed that Houston had a relationship with Crawford, saying her family would never have approved of the singer coming out as bisexual.

"I really feel that if Robyn was accepted into Whitney's life, Whitney would still be alive today," Brown told Us Weekly back in 2016. "She didn't have close friends with her anymore."

Bobby Brown, right, and Robyn Crawford, left, often got into physical fights over Whitney Houston. Picture: Supplied

A Song for You lyrics

I've been so many places in my life and time

I've sung a lot of songs I've made some bad rhyme

I've acted out my love in stages

With ten thousand people watching

But we're alone now and I'm singing this song for you

I know your image of me is what I hope to be

I've treated you unkindly but darling can't you see

There's no one more important to me

Daring can't you please see through me

Cause we're alone now and I'm singing this song for you

You taught me precious secrets of the truth withholding nothing

You came out in front and I was hiding

But now I'm so much better and if my words don't come together

Listen to the melody cause my love is in there hiding

I love you in place where there's no space or time

I love you for in my life you are a friend of mine

And when my life is over remember when we were together

We were alone and I was singing this song for you

We were alone and I was singing this song for you