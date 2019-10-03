Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
White Ribbon Australia is shutting down. File image
White Ribbon Australia is shutting down. File image
News

White Ribbon closes its doors

3rd Oct 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

White Ribbon Australia, established to prevent violence against women, is shutting down.

The organisation announced its end after an "analysis of the organisation's future sustainability", an online statement read.

"It is with profound sadness that the board of White Ribbon Australia informs the community and supporters that it has taken the very difficult decision to close its doors," the statement said.

The organisation went into liquidation ahead of White Ribbon Day on November 22.

"For all those who are already planning for White Ribbon Day, we encourage you to continue with those plans alongside the international White Ribbon movement. Continue to raise your voice," the board said.

The foundation for the charity was established in 2007, with Australian entertainer and former lawyer Andrew O'Keefe named chair of the board.

Worrels Solvency and Forensic Accountants firm is handling the liquidation.

crime domestic violence editors picks male violence violence white ribbon women

Top Stories

    BLOCKBUSTER: Big Bash match coming to Coffs THIS summer

    premium_icon BLOCKBUSTER: Big Bash match coming to Coffs THIS summer

    News COFFS Harbour has secured a huge sporting event for the summer, with the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers set to do battle in a BBL blockbuster.

    COLD CASE: Next step in alleged Airlie Beach killing

    premium_icon COLD CASE: Next step in alleged Airlie Beach killing

    Crime This is the next step in the Jay Brogden cold case.

    'I'm staying put' school standoff to save remaining trees

    premium_icon 'I'm staying put' school standoff to save remaining trees

    News THERE is a standoff this morning at a public school

    IGNORANCE: Grafton Dean hits back at ‘doomsday waffle talk’

    premium_icon IGNORANCE: Grafton Dean hits back at ‘doomsday waffle talk’

    Environment School principal's criticism 'totally inappropriate'