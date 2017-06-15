Whippy waves coming from the south

Surf Conditions

Swell will continue to roll in this weekend on the Coffs Coast.

A south swell will start to fill in on Saturday and have a good period in it, providing good waves in the southern corners.

On Sunday the wind will pick up, making the protected southern corners the only spots to surf.

Moving into next week, the winds will drop off and the swell will move more to the south-east and we should see some really good clean waves for the rest of the week

Local surf news

Woolgoolga Boardriders next open competition has been moved to Sunday, July 2 with an away comp set down for Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5.

Keep an eye on the WBC Facebook Page or visit woolgoolgaboardriders.com.au for more information.

Global surf news

As this article is written the Fiji Pro is running finals day.

There has been a big shake up with the ratings at this event.

Nearly all the top 10 surfers going into the event were eliminated in round 3 or round 2.

Only Joel Parkinson and last years runner up in this event Matt Wilkinson from the top 10 are still alive.

Wilkinson is into the semi finals and can take the ratings lead with a win.

Standing in his way is the form surfer of the event Michel Bourez.

Full results will be in next weeks article

Any extra news

Solitary Islands surf school is running lessons right through winter from 9am to 10am every Saturday and Sunday at Woolgoolga Beach for all ages and ability.

Programs will also be running everyday of the upcoming school holidays.

Full-length wetsuits are provided so why not take advantage of the best time of year to surf.

For more information call 0438 561 370.